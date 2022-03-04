|Ålandsbanken Abp
Changes in company’s own shares
04.03.2022 at 18:30 EET
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 04.03.2022
|Date
|04.03.2022
|Exchange
Bourse trade
|Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy
|Share class
|ALBBV
|Amount
|1,700
|Average price/share
|31.4765
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|31.6000
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|31.1000
|EUR
|Total price
|53,510.05
|EUR
The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 04.03.2022:
|
ALBBV 26,803
On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505
Attachment