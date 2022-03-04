Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 04.03.2022

Mariehamn, FINLAND

Ålandsbanken Abp 

Changes in company’s own shares
04.03.2022 at 18:30 EET

 


Date04.03.2022 
Exchange
Bourse trade  		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy		 
Share classALBBV 
Amount             1,700 
Average price/share31.4765EUR
Highest price/share31.6000EUR
Lowest price/share31.1000EUR
Total price53,510.05EUR
   

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 04.03.2022:

  

ALBBV  26,803		 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka                      Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:


Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

