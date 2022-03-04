Rapala VMC Corporation: Share repurchase 4.3.2022

Rapala VMC CorporationStock Exchange Release4.3.2022
   
   
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 4.3.2022
   
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki  
   
Trade date 4.3.2022 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share RAP1V 
Amount 8,018Shares
Average price/ share 6,1237EUR
Total cost 49,099.83EUR
   
   
Company now holds a total of 62 135 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 4.3.2022 
   
   
On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Finland Plc  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   
For further information:  
Olli Aho  
Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540 
   
