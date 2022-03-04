ALKEME Acquires Chergey Insurance

LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, one of the nation's top retail insurance platforms, announced the acquisition of Chergey Insurance, a Thousand Oaks, California-based brokerage operating in 50 states, specializing in workers compensation, property, liability, and commercial auto. Chergey has carved out a unique niche in serving contractors and tow truck operators in California.

"We look forward to welcoming the dedicated and talented team at Chergey to the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Chergey's entrepreneurial spirit and passion for delivering quality services to a unique client base fit well with ALKEME's mission and our plans to expand our footprint in California."

"We are thrilled to be joining the family of ALKEME companies," said Dan Chergey, owner of Chergey Insurance. "We are extremely confident that this new partnership will expand the value we deliver to our existing clients and will help us further expand our business with the additional markets, products, and resources available through ALKEME."

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-100 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit alkemeins.com.

