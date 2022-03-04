Zacatecas Silver Corp. Announces an Increase of Previously Announced Financing to $18 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR

TORONTO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV:ZAC) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus”) as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the “Agents”), to increase the size of its previously announced C$15,000,700 offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Agents have agreed to sell, on a “best efforts” private placement basis, up to 15,000,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of C$1.10 per Subscription Receipt (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$16,500,000 (the “Offering”). In addition, the Company intends to complete a concurrent non-brokered private placement offering of 1,364,000 Subscription Receipts on the same terms as the Offering for gross proceeds of $1,500,400 which brings the total amount of the financing to $18,000,400.

The proceeds raised from the Offering will be used partially to satisfy the USD$5,000,000 cash consideration in connection with the acquisition of the Esperanza Project from Alamos Gold Inc., begin advancing the Esperanza Project towards production, fund the ongoing drill program at the Company’s existing silver project, and general working capital purposes.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additionally, the Company has granted Clarus, on behalf of the Agents, an agents’ option (“Agents’ Option”), which will allow the Agents to offer up to an additional 15% of the Offering on the same terms as the Subscription Receipts. The Agents’ Option may be exercised in whole or in part at any time prior to the Closing Date of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 22, 2022.

About Zacatecas Silver

The Zacatecas Silver property is located in Zacatecas State, Mexico, within the highly prospective Fresnillo Silver Belt, which has produced over 6.2 billion ounces of silver. The company holds 7,826 ha (19,338 acres) of ground that is highly prospective for low and intermediate sulphidation silver-base metal mineralization and potentially low sulphidation gold dominant mineralization. On December 15, 2021, Zacatecas announced a mineral resource estimate at the Panuco Deposit consisting of 2.7 million tonnes at 187 g/t AgEq (171 g/t Ag and 0.17 g/t Au) for 16.4 million ounces AgEq (15 million ounces silver and 15 thousand ounces gold) (see news release dated December 15, 2021).

The property is 25 km south-east of MAG Silver Corp.'s Juanicipio Mine and Fresnillo PLC's Fresnillo Mine. The property shares common boundaries with Pan American Silver Corp. claims and El Orito which is owned by Endeavour Silver.

There are four main high-grade silver target areas within the Zacatecas concessions: the Panuco Deposit, Muleros, El Cristo and San Manuel-San Gill. The Property also includes El Oro, El Orito, La Cantera, Monserrat, El Peñón, San Judas and San Juan silver-base metal vein targets. These targets are relatively unexplored and will be the focus of rapid reconnaissance.

In addition, Zacatecas Silver Corp. has entered into a share purchase agreement dated Feb. 28, 2022, with Minas De Oro Nacional SA De CV, a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc., to acquire the advanced-stage Esperanza gold project, located in Morelos state, Mexico.

The Esperanza gold project as an attractive low-cost, low-capital-intensity and low-technical-risk growth project located in Morelos state, Mexico. Alamos has advanced the project through advanced engineering, including metallurgical work, while also focusing on stakeholder engagement, including building community relations.

On Behalf of the Company,

Bryan Slusarchuk, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Richards, Chief Financial Officer

+1 604 802 4447

jrichards@redfernconsulting.ca

www.zacatecassilver.com

