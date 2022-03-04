2021 Year End Financials Recap and Key Accomplishments

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is proud to release fiscal year 2021 year end financials and disclose key accomplishments.



2021 was a big year for One World Universe Inc. The decision to enter the metaverse and NFT sector via One World Universe’s subsidiary company, Metaverse Holding Company, was a bold but rewarding decision. One World Universe Inc. has positioned itself extremely well within the Metaverse. The assets OWUV bought in Q4 of 2021 are still gaining value even in a time when world conflict and economic uncertainty is at the forefront of many investors’ minds. The Metaverse is still in its infancy and One World Universe plans to continue to invest in the future of virtual universes.

One World Universe Inc. has a combined asset value of more than $85,000 within the Metaverse Holding Company. This amount is based on the floor value of each asset held and does not consider the rarity of location within the Metaverse. One World Universe owns land in Decentraland, located in the fashion district next to multiple Fortune 500 companies. One World Universe has received multiple offers well above the floor price due to limited availability on this highly sought-after location.

In addition to the Metaverse holdings, One World Universe Inc. has increased their net assets by more than 1,000% from 2020 to 2021. In 2020, OWUV had $145,000 in net assets, but in 2021, OWUV pushed the limits of asset growth and finished the year with $1,582,604 in net assets. This growth is not out of the norm for what the One World Universe Inc. team can accomplish. One World Universe Inc. is constantly gaining assets in multiple sectors and with the addition of the recent subsidiary companies and more subsidiary companies to come, asset growth, recurring revenues, and shareholder value will continue to increase at an exponential rate.

Another incredible feat that One World Universe Inc. achieved is the increase of income from $25,000 in 2020 to $163,200 in 2021. More than half of that income came in from One World Universe’s subsidiary company, Dysfunctional Rehabilitation Limited. This subsidiary company was created in Q4 and was able to produce income of almost $100,000 in less than two months of establishing this company. The potential for this company is limitless and has been accelerated by the SEC’s amendments to rule 15c2-11 which causes non-current, expert market companies to be delisted until financials become current. With thousands of companies no longer able to trade on the U.S. OTC Markets, Dysfunctional Rehabilitation Limited stands to gain a plethora of clients needing assistance with audited financials and gaining Pink Current status.

Overall, One World Universe Inc. is proud of the many accomplishments that came in 2021. The start of 2022 was slowed by unforeseen medical issues within the OWUV team, but after a few months of recovery, One World Universe Inc. is running at full speed again. The remainder of 2022 will be a full sprint with Q4-like excitement and productivity. Uplisting plans are still on track for 2022 as well as new partnerships, business creations, and acquisitions. We remain dedicated to holding our promise of shareholder transparency and look forward to disclosing more announcements in the coming weeks.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

