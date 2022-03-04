EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of 28 February 2022

English French

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding

as of 28 February 2022

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (4 March 2022 - 6:00 pm) – As of 28 February 2022, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

28 February 2022 Shares outstanding 442,447,0081 Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) 439,567,053 Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares) 442,447,008

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.

For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on 28 September 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on 23 October 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com .

1 Including 521,975 shares delivered but not yet registered as of 28 February 2022.

2 EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.

