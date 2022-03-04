Prevent Cancer Health Fair and 5k Walk/Run makes its return in person to Nationals Park

Alexandria, Va., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prevent Cancer Foundation® will host its 13th annual Health Fair and 5k Walk/Run on Sunday, March 13. After shifting to a virtual format in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event returns to Nationals Park.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation will bring the Washington metropolitan community together for a day of exercise, education and fun for individuals and families to support cancer prevention and early detection screening and health education programs to medically underserved communities. All kids ages 12 and under can attend for free, and a virtual option is being offered for those unable to attend in person. Dogs are also welcome and must be on their leashes at all times. The event includes an unofficial, un-timed 5k route that starts and finishes in Nationals Park and takes participants around the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood. There is also a Fun Run for children and dogs.

Tommy McFLY, host of “Walk a Mile with Tommy McFLY” and NBC4's Scene Correspondent, will be at the event as the program emcee. Once participants return to the stadium after completing the 5k, they are invited to walk through the Health Fair, where they will enjoy exclusive access to the Nationals' batting cages and dugouts, free health and wellness screenings, (like We Rock Cancer’s skin cancer screening vehicle), the Prevent Cancer Super Colon® and more.

“As we all prepare to ‘spring forward’ an hour next weekend, Prevent Cancer Foundation's annual 5k is the perfect way to start daylight saving time on the right foot. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone in person once again at Nationals Park and are eager for our attendees to take advantage of our free Health Fair screenings being offered because early detection of a health issue could save your life,” said Jody Hoyos, President and COO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

The event will take place rain or shine. Cost of in-person registration is $35 for adults 17 and older and $20 for kids 11-16. Cost of virtual registration is $8 for all ages. Teams are highly encouraged.

WHO:

Prevent Cancer Foundation®

WHAT:

Health Fair and 5k Walk/Run

WHERE:

Nationals Park

1500 South Capitol Street SE

Washington, DC 20003

WHEN:

Sunday, March 13 at 7:45 a.m.

TO REGISTER:

https://www.preventcancer5k.org

MEDIA:

Must RSVP before the event to Kyra Meister, kyra.meister@preventcancer.org

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.