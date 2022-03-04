Immucor Announces New Innovations in Transplant Diagnostics

NORCROSS, Ga., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immucor, Inc., a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics announced two additions to its transplant diagnostics portfolio, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to new advancements in the field of histocompatibility.

Immucor announced the global launch of MIA FORA® NGS EXPRESS HLA Typing Software. This new software offering gives users of MIA FORA NGS MFlex HLA Typing assays a faster and easier NGS analysis experience. MIA FORA NGS EXPRESS will also allow users the cost-saving option of a standard Windows desktop computing system in addition to the current Linux server.

Immucor’s MIA FORA software portfolio has been developed based on our extensive experience with HLA Typing bioinformatics. MIA FORA Software, including the newly launched EXPRESS, continues to be the only NGS HLA analysis solution that uses three algorithms for analysis of genotyping calls and a proprietary solution for precise mapping and alignment. The EXPRESS software’s updated smart flagging system allows users to make confident allele calls rapidly. Users will find the enhanced performance of EXPRESS allows for faster total turn-around time for analysis. MIA FORA NGS Express HLA Typing Software is now available as Research Use Only (RUO) in the United States, and is CE Marked.

“The launch of MIA FORA NGS EXPRESS showcases Immucor’s ongoing dedication and partnership to the transplant community and our investment in improving workflows for the rapidly evolving needs of the HLA testing community,” said Avi Pelossof, Immucor’s President and CEO.

Immucor also announced that its enhanced performance, Luminex® single antigen product, LIFECODES® LSATM Class I and Class II Assays, have received FDA clearance in the United States. LIFECODES LSA Assays demonstrate a lower false positive rate1, increasing clinical laboratory’s ability to find acceptable donors to provide new beginnings for more transplant patients. In conjunction, MATCH IT! ® Antibody Software has also received FDA clearance.

LIFECODES LSA is a key differentiator in Immucor’s transplant market portfolio that better serves all stakeholders, from the laboratory and transplant teams to the patients and their families. Christie Otis, Immucor’s Chief Marketing Officer commented: “This milestone highlights Immucor’s ongoing investment in our transplant antibody portfolio. We are proud to offer IVD cleared product for the US transplant community and plan to expand commercialization of LIFECODES LSA to new markets supported through this regulatory investment.”

1Ravindranath M.H., et al. Monitoring native HLA-I trimer specific antibodies in Luminex multiplex single antigen bead assay: Evaluation of beadsets from different manufacturers, J. Immunol Methods (2017) 450:73-80.