Clariant suspends all operations in Russia

MUTTENZ, MARCH 4, 2022

Clariant, a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced it will suspend business with Russia in response to the Russian state’s intolerable acts of violence in the Ukraine with immediate effect. Clariant’s operations in Russia include a sales office and a laboratory in Moscow and contribute approximately 2% to the company’s annual sales.

“We strongly oppose Russia's war against the Ukraine and support the vote of the UN General Assembly that the Russian government must immediately stop the aggression, withdraw its troops, and abide by the rules of the UN Charter. Our thoughts are with our 146 employees and their families in the Ukraine and we are doing everything in our power to support them. We join them in hoping that this brutal violence will end soon. Continuing to do business under these circumstances is incompatible with our purpose and values. Therefore, we have decided to suspend all business with Russia with immediate effect,” said Conrad Keijzer, Clariant’s Chief Executive Officer.

Many employees of Clariant have taken personal initiative to help their colleagues in the Ukraine or to support aid organizations on the ground. Clariant encourages these activities and is grateful that the Clariant Foundation has made a donation to UNICEF, which is working with communities in the Ukraine to ensure that children and families in need can be helped right away.

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS







Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63

jochen.dubiel@clariant.com







Anne Maier

Phone +41 61 469 63 63

anne.maier@clariant.com







Ellese Golder

Phone +41 61 469 63 63

ellese.golder@clariant.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS







Andreas Schwarzwälder

Phone +41 61 469 63 73

andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com







Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73

maria.ivek@clariant.com







Alexander Kamb

Phone +41 61 469 63 73

alexander.kamb@clariant.com Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .







This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company’s ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.







www.clariant.com











Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three Business Areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is led by the overarching purpose of ”Greater chemistry – between people and planet,” and reflects the importance of connecting customer focus, innovation, sustainability, and people.

Attachment