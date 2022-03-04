Peapod Digital Labs Named A Winner of Top Workplaces USA Award, Top Workplaces Chicago Tribune Award

Additional Awards Received for DE&I Practices and Remote Work, Celebrating Workplace and People-Centered Culture



CHICAGO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s Employee Appreciation Day and Peapod Digital Labs, the digital and commercial hub for Ahold Delhaize USA, is celebrating their employees by announcing awards as a winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award and the 2021 Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

“We’re incredibly proud of the inclusive culture we’re building at PDL and outstanding talent we have, which led to this recognition,” said JJ Fleeman, President, Peapod Digital Labs. “So, it’s appropriate to announce these on Employee Appreciation Day since the awards were received based on direct feedback from our own employees. We earned this recognition because of our exceptional people. It's the talent, innovation and care they exhibit every single day that has built our culture."

The company was also recognized by Top Workplaces for DE&I Practices and Remote Work practices. The recognition as one of the top places to work in the country speaks to the company's people-centered culture.

“We celebrate how far we've come but always recognize that we have more work to do when it comes to inclusion and equity for all underrepresented groups," said Glenn Henry, Head of Human Resources & Communications. “Talented people want to work for companies where they can be part of something innovative and impactful, and we are committed to continuing our work to be a diverse and inclusive workplace for all employees.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures; over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

Peapod Digital Labs is focused on hiring and retaining exceptional employees at every level. The company offers a great variety of benefits and perks to our employees, including: great health care options, including PPO and HSA plans (with company contributions), dental, vision, flexible spending accounts, a 401k with strong company match and immediate vesting, and generous and flexible paid time off.

A list of all 2022 Top Workplaces USA recipients, including the top 50 in each size band, can be found at: https://topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa/2022/. You can learn more about Energage here.



About Peapod Digital Labs

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, which includes Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.



