Bombardier Statement

English French

MONTRÉAL, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The entire Bombardier team continues to be deeply saddened by the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and Europe. As a company with deep roots in communities around the world, we are first and foremost concerned with the loss of human life and the toll this conflict is taking on families. We would like to reiterate our condolences to everyone who has suffered loss over the past days. We will do our part, in any way possible, to help the governments around the world pursue an end to this horrific conflict.

Bombardier has suspended all activities with Russian clients, including all forms of technical assistance. We will continue to adhere to international laws, regulations and sanctions, as they evolve.

Furthermore, Bombardier and the J. Armand Bombardier Foundation have jointly pledged $150,000 to the Canadian Red Cross, and we encourage our team members on all continents to also donate to worthy humanitarian causes supporting victims of this conflict around the world. Bombardier is first and foremost a people-centric company, built around upholding our collective morals and values, and we will continue to seek opportunities to further address the humanitarian crisis as well as promote peace.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

For Information

Mark Masluch

Senior Director, Communications

Bombardier

+514 855 7167