New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV announces its Nine Interviews for This Week's TV Broadcast, Episode #314, March 6, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, March 6, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 314th TV episode line-up, features nine (9) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses' representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) interview, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Cryptocurrency – Pawtocol's (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) interviews, Mr. Karim Quazzani, Founder and Mr. Colin Jordan, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency- Ignite's (f.ka – Tindermint) (CRYPTO: ATOM) ($ATOM) interview, Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO.

4). Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc.'s (OTC: GDMK) interview, Mr. Paul Adler, CEO.

5) Cann America Corporation's (OTC: CNNA) interview, Mr. Jason Black, CEO.

6). Blackbird Biotech, Inc.'s ( OTC: BBBT) interview, Mr. Fabian G. Deneault, President.

7). GlobeX Data Ltd.'s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

8). Cryptocurrency – SolChicks' (CRYPTO: CHICKS) ($CHICKS) interview, Mr. Willam Wu, CEO.

9). Sekur's® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd . division) "Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT" interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV, bring back Mr. John Lai, CEO, and President, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV), for an in-person NASDAQ Marketplace interview. Sitting down with the show's Anchor Jane King, John updates the Company's novel osteoarthritis treatment for horses and dogs. The injectable patented Spryng™ product treats osteoarthritis and joints, mimicking cartilage and tissue, improving mobility, and elevating pain and inflammation. The Company aggressively seeks top-performing sales personnel, and John explains the competitiveness in today's employment environment. Soon, a roll-out of a feline product should become available for cats with osteoarthritis. John says that veterinarian acceptance of Spryng continue to grow because it is an effective treatment above other options in the marketplace. The Company continues with lab studies for canine, equine, feline, and human studies expected soon. PetVivo intends to expand into other domestic and exotic animal species.

Mr. Karim Quazzani, Founder and Mr. Colin Jordan, CEO, Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI), joins the New to The Street show with their live NASDAQ Marketplace interviews. Talking with Anchor Jane King, they explain the Company's blockchain technology to create better lives for pets and pet owners. Karim Quazzani, the Founder, introduces the Company's recently appointed CEO, Colin Jordan. Colin says that Pawtocol is ready to show the world the positive impact blockchain technology can have on the pet industry. This pet-focused solution delivers trust, transparency, and integrity. These solutions will improve the quality of life for pets and pet owners and save the lives of thousands of rescue and shelter animals. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Wave Holdings (CSE: SPOR) (OTCPINK: TRMNF) (FWB:0XMB), a Canadian publicly-traded company, Pawtocol can leverage about $3.4M CDN in funds to hire engineers/developers and sales/marketing. The Company's goal is to build a global online community of pet lovers, leveraging the power of blockchain technology and the metaverse with its $UPI NFT token. Colin tells viewers that your pet can be part of your VR metaverse experience, at the same time owning and controlling the data on your pet. Creating a digital identity, minting unique NFTs, and connections with other pet owners in the ecosystem community give an exciting new experience for pet owners worldwide. Mr. Jordon Belfort, storyline based on "The Wolf of Wall Street" motion picture , is a consultant for the Company who brings an energetic and visionary persona to Pawtocol. The Company's QR code pet tags can provide real-time data to help find lost pets. The AI functional provides pet owners update information regarding diseases, trends, and occurrences, giving pet owners important information. Technology is in their blood for the Pawotocol team, and pets are in their hearts. They will do everything they can to bring those two together to make positive changes for the pet community globally. A pet owner can now connect, invest, and engage within the ecosystem earning $UPI tokens.

Joining the New to The Street's TV show, Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Ignite (fka- Ten dermint ), talks with Anchor Jane King about the Company's recent name change and rebranding. Peng explains that Ignite, a leader of Proof-of-Stake protocols, needed a more updated message on its efficient Cosmos blockchain ecosystem. $ATOM has over $130B value and is one of the largest blockchain ecosystems. Peng tells viewers that Ignite employs over 120 people in over 35 countries to ensure a functional crypto atmosphere that provides a user-friendly crypto experience for both developers and users. The Company is currently seeking developers and believes that 100 more people will join the Company in 2022. Ignite gives an easy way to launch individualized blockchains, and the Ignite namesake symbolizes that ease of use. The Company's Emeris ecosystem platform is a one-stop portal for all crypto apps. Ignite positions its crypto technology advanced blockchain platform to take advantage of Web 3.0. The developed ecosystems can be disruptive because it gives individuals and entities the power to own their data and control it on the decentralized Web 3.0.

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio NASDAQ Marketplace interview, Mr. Paul Adler, CEO at Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc . (OTC: GDMK), a global diversified consumer packaging food Company. The show's Anchor Jane King learns about the Company's new "Easy Lift" supplements available in three varieties, mushroom, apple cider vinegar, and collagen. Paul explains that Each Easy Lift variety has unique health benefits in a tasty, chewable, gummy snack form. Showing the televised audience two types, Paul, on-air, tells viewers that you can receive Easy lift free, pay for shipping/handling, go to the ezlyv.com to subscribe, and receive your product for a limited time. Overall consumer demand for health and health-related products gives GDMK's Easy Lift supplement a social medium platform, whereas it can continue to market its e-commerce presence. Paul tells viewers to expect an introduction to pet products coming to market soon.

New to The Street TV airs the NASDAQ Marketplace in-studio interview with Cann America Corporation's (OTC: CNNA) CEO, Mr. Jason Black. As a diversified Hemp and Cannabis producer of products, Anchor Jane King learns about the Company's marketing objectives. Jason says the US Farm Bill of 2017 opened up the farming and agricultural benefits, which were not available until the congressional act became law. Currently, the Company is expanding its "C-Juice" Vap product throughout Oklahoma, and Jason explains the many benefits of doing business in the OK state. With the successful reverse merger of the Company back in 2019, the Company trades currently as an alternative Pink OTC Markets reporting entity. The Company hired a PCAOB auditor to move forward with a registration statement, intending to move the Company's trading to the OTCQB or OTCQX platform. He gave some stock comparisons to some of the larger cannabis trading entities. He gave his opinion about US Federal Law acceptance and how that compares to approved Canadian Laws.

Back on the New to The Street TV show, Mr. Fabian G. Deneault, President at Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC: BBBT), provides an updated discussion with Anchor Jane King. The Company's products, MiteXstream, an EPA-registered plant-based non-poisonous biopesticide, cleared regulation for use in 38 States, pending applications in other states. Fabian explains getting the environmental approval in California, which includes an efficacy test. The MiteXstream product is a food-safe pesticide that eliminates molds, mildews, and spider mites, all problems in agricultural production. During harvesting times, the product shows results without regulation violations. The use in the cannabis industry showed extraordinary success because legal production of hemp/cannabis products, the end-user is smoking or ingesting, and cultivators want a plant-based solution, not a poisonous pesticide. Fabian talks about the relationship between the Company and Montana State University, testing which other crops can benefit from using MiteXstream.

Returning this week, on New to The Street TV, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks with Anchor Jan King about his plan and expectation for his upcoming March 11, 2022, business trip to New York City. Alain looks for his live in-studio interviews with New to The Street while in NYC. And he tells viewers that he has about 50 appointments with shareholders, instructional investors, and brokerage houses so that he can meet and reiterate GlobeX Data's successful 10-years. He looks forward to taking pictures at NYSE and NASDAQ and photos of the Company's Sekur ads streaming on the NASDAQ billboard and numerous subway locations. The trip's main objective is to get a verbal commitment from a sponsoring broker so that the Company can up-list the stock onto the NASDAQ Market. Alain thanked his team, investors, customers, and New to The Street for their dedication and persistence in growing the subscriber base in Sekur product lines.

Mr. William Wu, CEO, from SolChicks (CRYPTO: CHICKS) ($CHICKS) , joins New to The Street with TV Anchor Jane King. The Company is a leader in the NFT power fantasy gaming sector that is built its ecosystem on the Solana blockchain . With his prior business experiences, William looks for industry participants who develop disruptive platforms. William explains that the legacy gaming sector is now disruptive from transformation to blockchains, with a metaverse VR application. Slowly, the industry is moving towards blockchain. William sees SolChicks as a leader in taking legacy games with well-known and established gaming titles and migrating them onto their blockchain. Gamers using the $CHICKS token can earn rewards, own, buy, sell, rent, trade gaming assets on several platforms. It is exciting times ahead for Solchicks, as it migrates established games onto its $CHICKS ecosystem.

Again, this week, New to The Street airs the "WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT" about Sekur®, a GlobeX Data, Ltd . division, with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV Anchor Ann Berry, Alain provides information about Sekur's new business features, Sekur Messenger and Sekur Business Package Solutions . Sekur can choose between a Sekur domain email or migrate their domain email to the platform. For a $10.00 subscription fee for each email and $7.00 for each additional email address, business subscribers get the Sekur Send/Receive privacy feature. The other Sekur has technologically proven data and communication privacy features. Soon, the Sekur Messenger for business has an archive feature that is a must for a business that needs to keep historical communication on file for regulatory purposes. Sekur Voice and Sekur Video platforms are coming to the market soon, built with the Company's proven encryptions for privacy features. GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws and does no date mining, no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers. Viewers can expect another "Weekly Hack" report next week. What is your privacy worth?

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV):

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals in a cost and time-efficient way. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products to treat animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product Spryng™, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sales - https://petvivo.com/ .

About Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI ):



Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) introduced to the pet industry a new era of blockchain technology that can educate and positively impact the global pet community. With the $UPI token, pet owners can create data-driven value owned and controlled by them in a decentralized, transparent and digital ownership ecosystem. Pawtocol's blockchain-powered solutions will always put the pet community first, generating support for shelters and rescues through the NFT marketplace. While improving the lives of pets and pet owners with their blockchain pet tag, community participant gets compensation which strengthens the Pawtocol community - https://pawtocol.com/ .

About Ignite (CRYPTO: ATOM) ($ATOM) :

From Ignite's (CRYPTO: ATOM) ($ATOM) origins as Tendermint, the purpose has always been to create a first-in-class developer experience for the Cosmos ecosystem . While the Company remains steadfast in this commitment, it also understands that individuals and organizations can benefit from genuinely innovative Web3 ideas. The new brand, Ignite, represents the change we inspire by connecting everyone to this world of decentralization and interoperability. Ignite is leading the way in accelerating the world's transition to a decentralized future. Creative minds have the power to advance the world and revolutionize how we live. Alongside this, mass adoption of blockchain solutions is critical to driving true global advancement. The Company's solutions are developed for global communities to quickly build innovative ideas and use decentralized services in their everyday lives. Together, let's create a more transparent and equitable world - https://ignt.com/ .

About Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK):

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK), headquartered in Island Park, New York, operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) Company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer, and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The Company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (DSD), the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment https://360worldsnacks.com/ and https://gdmginc.com/ .

About Cann America Corporation (OTC: CNNA)

Cann American Corporation (OTC: CNNA) operates as a holding company to develop assets within the legal cannabis and hemp industries. Most cannabis operators want to do business with passionate people they trust, not big corporations. Cann America Corp. is an active and visible entity with hands-on investment and business acumen. The corporation's team works with operators and investment bankers to ensure trust and viabilities of its hemp and cannabis product lines - https://www.cannamericancorp.com/

About Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: BBBT):

Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: BBBT) positioned itself to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates spider mites, a destructive pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries, and other crops, and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstream TM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge uses the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in-state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the Company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe, and highly cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides - https://blackbirdbiotech.com/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails services, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About SolChicks (CRYPTO: CHICKS) ($CHICKS) :

SolChicks (CRYPTO: CHICKS) ($CHICKS) is one of the best Play-to-Earn crypto games with exceptional PvP gaming. The Company's mission is to be the leading fantasy NFT PvP (Player vs. Player) and P2E (Play to Earn) crypto gaming ecosystem on the Solana blockchain. SolChicks built its blockchain game around adorable SolChick NFT collectibles, where players use their SolChicks as their characters in a unique gaming metaverse while using the Company's $CHICKS token. SolChicks is the fastest growing and largest play-to-earn multiplayer role-playing game (MMORPG) in the Solana ecosystem - https://www.solchicks.io/ .

