Coherus Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at the following investor conferences in March.



Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15 at 2:35 p.m. ET

Audio webcasts of these presentations will be available on the investors’ page of the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com. Please access the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure a timely connection to the webcast. Each webcast will be archived on the Coherus website for 30 days.

