MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Federation of Labour hosts Activist Assembly to organize for a province-wide Day of Action on May 1

TORONTO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is building the fight for a workers-first agenda in Ontario.



On Sunday, March 6 at 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., hundreds of people from every region of Ontario will join the OFL’s virtual Activist Assembly. The half day-Assembly will cover what workers need for a just recovery, including:

Good jobs and decent work

A $20 minimum wage

High quality, affordable housing

Accessible, well-funded, and publicly delivered health care, long-term care, education, child care, and other public services

Justice for racialized people and First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities

Real supports for all Equity-seeking groups

Climate justice and a livable planet



The Assembly will also include discussions about mobilizing thousands of people for a province-wide day of action for a workers-first agenda on May 1.

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Link: Email mpalermo@ofl.ca to receive the Zoom link

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456