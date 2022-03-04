CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One Presents Audio Coverage of 2022 NCAA Basketball Conference Championship Week

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official network radio partner of the NCAA, will present a broadcast slate of 23 NCAA Men’s Basketball games from Conference Championship Week as well as three broadcasts of Women’s Championship games.



Westwood One’s postseason basketball coverage tips off on Saturday, March 5th, with the Ohio Valley Conference Championship game, and continues through Selection Sunday, with the broadcasts of the Ivy League, the SEC, and the American Athletic Championship games.

Among the other Championship games Westwood One will broadcast that week are the Pac-12, the Big East, the CAA, the MAAC, the Patriot League, the MVC and the WCC. The Women’s Conference Championship games include the Big East, the Pac-12 and the Ivy League.

WESTWOOD ONE’S COMPLETE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 5: Ohio Valley Conference Championship 8:15 PM ET Sunday, March 6: Big South Conference Championship 11:45 AM ET



Missouri Valley Conference Championship 1:45 PM ET



Pac-12 Women’s Championship 5:45 PM ET Monday, March 7: Southern Conference Championship 6:45 PM ET



Big East Women’s Championship 7:45 PM ET Tuesday, March 8: CAA Championship 6:45 PM ET



West Coast Conference Championship 8:45 PM ET Wednesday, March 9: Patriot League Championship 7:15 PM ET Friday, March 11: Big East Semifinal Doubleheader 6:15 PM ET



Pac-12 Semifinal Doubleheader 8:45 PM ET Saturday, March 12: America East Championship 10:45 AM ET



Ivy League Semifinal Doubleheader 10:45 AM ET



SEC Semifinal Doubleheader 12:45 PM ET



MAAC Championship 3:45 PM ET



Ivy League Women’s Championship 4:45 PM ET



Big East Conference Championship 6:15 PM ET



Pac-12 Conference Championship 8:45 PM ET



Big West Conference Championship 11:15 PM ET Sunday, March 13: Ivy League Championship 11:45 AM ET



SEC Championship 12:45 PM ET



American Athletic Conference Championship 3:00 PM ET



Selection Sunday 6:00 PM ET

Westwood One is the exclusive audio home of the 2022 Mens’ and Womens’ Basketball Tournaments.



About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987—featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl -- its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

