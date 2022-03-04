DIRTT Seeks Summary Judgment Against Falkbuilt, Smed and Loberg

CALGARY, Alberta, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DIRTT or the Company) (Nasdaq: DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, today announces that it has filed a summary judgment application in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, Action No. 1901-06550 (the Action), seeking an expedited, pre-trial, final determination of its liability claims against Falkbuilt Ltd., Falkbuilt, Inc., Mogens Smed (Smed), Barrie Loberg (Loberg), and others.



In the Action, DIRTT seeks, among other things, an order restraining the defendants from competing with DIRTT, a judgment for its losses and damages, and an accounting and disgorgement of the defendants' gains from their wrongful misconduct.

In the summary judgment application DIRTT filed an affidavit tendering over 1,200 pages of evidence supporting its liability claims in the Action. This includes excerpts of Questioning transcripts that document admissions made under oath by Smed, Loberg and other witnesses, and related documents. DIRTT believes that the affidavit evidence establishes that:

Smed, Loberg, and others breached the duties they owed to DIRTT, including their contractual and fiduciary duties;





Smed, Loberg, and others began developing the new competing company immediately after Smed's departure from DIRTT, in breach of contractual restrictive covenants and fiduciary duties owed to DIRTT;





before it was called Falkbuilt, the new competing company operated through a covert group comprised of then-current DIRTT employees and distribution partners known as the TTIMit Group (which stands for "This Time I Mean It");





members of the TTIMit Group took steps to conceal their communications by using private and personal email addresses and phone numbers, and holding secret meetings and gatherings;





the TTIMit Group also used then-current DIRTT employees to name the new company, build the Falkbuilt warehouse and offices, source and purchase equipment for Falkbuilt, assist with market research, develop Falkbuilt's products, build vignettes and drawings, and address Falkbuilt's software and computer needs;





members of the TTIMit Group conspired together to solicit DIRTT employees and distribution partners, design and sell competing products using DIRTT's confidential information, including DIRTT's pricing lists, DIRTT's product designs, DIRTT's personnel information, and revenue forecast information for DIRTT's distribution partners;





Smed, Loberg, and other members of the TTIMit Group solicited and encouraged DIRTT employees and distribution partners to cease their relationships with DIRTT, and induced them to enter into employment or other contractual relationships with Falkbuilt; and





Falkbuilt competes with DIRTT in the international interior construction market.



