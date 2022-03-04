ApeX Protocol Announces Its Initial NFT Offering Plan

New York, NY, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApeX, a decentralized and non-custodial derivatives protocol incubated by Davion Labs, has recently closed its seed round funding, which is led by global investors including Dragonfly Capital Partners, Jump Trading, Tiger Global, Mirana Ventures, CyberX, Kronos and M77 Ventures.

The protocol has successfully launched its beta version on the Arbitrum mainnet on Feb. 28, 2022, and plans to release its original series of NFTs equipped with special equity attributes to the public on March 8, 2022.

ApeX NFT is a series of NFTs issued by ApeX, which will have the subscription interest of the protocol’s governance token, as well as the proof of equity interest of its VIPs in ApeX’s future loyalty program. The total number of NFTs issued will be 4,580 pieces. In addition to trading and token equity attributes, ApeX NFTs are highly valuable as art collection pieces.

The public sale of the ApeX NFT also paves the way for the ApeX protocol to build and communicate its core brand value and culture to audiences in the Web 3.0 era.

A total of 20 ApeX OG NFTs have been sold in the form of whitelist invitations, owners being well-known opinion leaders in the industry, as well as senior researchers and investors of DeFi projects. The remaining 4,560 ApeX Predators NFTs will be available to the public on ApeX’s official website on March 8, drawing early-stage users to the protocol and building the community together.

The public sale of ApeX Predators NFT will be open for three days, followed by a six-month ApeX NFT gaming period known as One Last Ape Standing. Gaming participants who hold the NFTs will be able to receive the ApeX token from the rewarding pool within the corresponding period of time. In addition, the ApeX NFTs are available for trading on OpenSea at any time, users will also have the option to burn the NFT to withdraw from the game anytime. Holders who successfully complete the gaming cycle will get a profit up to 40 times the original value.

Moving forward, the ApeX team has planned to roll out a wide variety of marketing activities. For more information, please visit ApeX DEX official community channels.

About ApeX

ApeX is a decentralized, permissionless, non-custodial, and censorship-resistant perpetual contract protocol that facilitates the creation of perpetual swap markets for any token pairs. It enables users to trade crypto derivatives directly on the Ethereum blockchain without any intermediaries, while maintaining full control over their private keys.

