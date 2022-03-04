EV Battery Tech Announces Change of Company Name

Vancouver, B.C., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (formerly Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.) (the “Company”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to “Cryptoblox Technologies Inc.” and will change its stock trading symbol on the Canadian Securities exchange from “ACDC” to “BLOX”.



The Company has built a diversified portfolio of Blockchain divisions ranging from battery technology to crypto currency mining. The rebrand is consistent with the Company’s focus on its core blockchain technology business. The Company continues to advance all of its divisions and as part of this rebranding, the Company intends to provide a comprehensive update on all operations and launch a new website in the coming weeks.

The Company expects the symbol change to take effect on or around March 9, 2022. No action will be required by existing shareholders with regards to the name and symbol change. The new CUSIP number will be 22906X106 and the new ISIN will be CA 22906X1069.

About Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (formerly Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.)

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented battery management systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

