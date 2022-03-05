KJK Student & Athlete Defense Title IX Attorneys Announce Details of Their Latest Podcast Episode

Cleveland, OH, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KJK Title IX Attorneys Susan Stone and Kristina Supler have announced a brand new episode of their top-rated Real Talk Podcast. The latest episode is entitled Failure To Launch – Transitioning To Adulthood, with guest Dr. Mark McConville. Doctor McConville is a renowned clinical psychologist and author experienced in child development and parenting as well as adult, adolescent, emerging adult, and family psychology. The trio discusses the struggle that many young adults face as they make their way toward entering adulthood. Dr. McConville dubs the battle “Failure to Launch.” The conversation includes tips for parents to help children get through the phase and anecdotal advice. Additionally, Dr. McConville discusses how this struggle came about for so many young adults in the first place.

After reading and learning so much about the topic from Dr. McConville, whose book is available for purchase on Amazon, Stone and Supler decided to invite him to the podcast. The podcast discusses why an increasing number of young adults are experiencing “failure to launch” and the role of parents. The discussion also sways into how children are flunking subjects like English. It is an eye-opener for parents with teens and young adults who may be facing similar issues.



Kids these days often feel that their parents are incapable of understanding them, and that is what they will tell therapists behind closed doors. The generational gap is more comprehensive than ever, and it means that many parents are navigating through as much of a rough time as their kids. That said, Dr. McConville says that he can see the poor choices since “…kids are much more amenable to the parents’ strategies and intervention.”

Dr. McConville is a highly reputed family clinical psychologist who has been in private practice in Cleveland, Ohio, for many years. He also lectures, is published on child development, and talks about parenting and similar issues. Dr. McConville has a reputation for being one of the best preeminent psychologists working with young adults and patients who may be struggling through adolescence and transitioning to adulthood, an issue he’s labeled Failure to Launch.

