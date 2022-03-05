Lifestyle, Recreational and Country Properties in High Demand

Kansas City, Mo., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate, the leader in lifestyle real estate, announced today that they achieved record sales and added nearly 60 new franchisees over the past year as people continue to flock to smaller cities and rural areas of the country.

“This extraordinary demand for properties in the country is coming from people looking for a more peaceful, small-town lifestyle, recreation and second homes. With this strong and growing demand, we have seen an unprecedented number of lifestyle and rural real estate brokers and agents join our franchise to leverage our unique program,” said Richard Thompson, vice-president of sales for United Country.



“As a result of this strong demand, listing inventory is also at all-time lows, so realtors are looking for better programs to offer clients to help differentiate their services. They know they must offer their clients more in terms of advertising and marketing to gain an advantage to win more listings. The United Country marketing program is seen as a solution to achieving that objective,” he added.



Not only is the company experiencing record franchise growth, United Country has experienced over 30 percent growth in sales volume, acres sold and website traffic since 2020. United Country’s President, Mike Duffy, said there are numerous factors that are playing into their success.

"There has been a growing desire for open spaces during the last few years, a simpler lifestyle and much more affordable property prices. Those motivators coupled with historically low interest rates, strong consumer savings, the ability to sell high priced urban homes and the growing ability to work remotely have combined to drive significant growth in our markets,” said Duffy.

This trend has continued into the first two months of 2022 and both Duffy and Thompson believe the fundamentals driving demand will remain strong throughout the remainder of the year.

United Country Real Estate is the leader in lifestyle and country real estate in rural areas, small towns and mid-sized cities. The company specializes in the sale of farmland, ranches, recreational and hunting land, waterfront property, mountain homes and much more. If you want to learn more, find a property for sale near you, or learn more about joining the company’s award-winning team, visit www.UnitedCountry.com where you can search by property type, location and keyword(s).