Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Tecnoglass, Embark, Anavex, and Roblox and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS), Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AXVL), and Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS)

On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a short-seller report on Tecnoglass, “Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC.” Hindenburg Research detailed a series of alarming red flags about Tecnoglass. Specifically, the report stated, “Our months-long investigation has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company’s reported financial results into question.”

Following this news, the price of Tecnoglass shares was down over 40% in early morning trading on December 9, 2021.

For more information on the Tecnoglass investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TGLS

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK)

On January 6, 2022, The Bear Cave published a short report entitled “Problems at Embark Technology (EMBK”) (the “Bear Cave Report”). The Bear Cave Report alleged, among other issues, “that Embark appears to lack true economic substance" and that its “current evaluation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance”, noting that “[t]he company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite.”

On this news, Embark’s stock price fell $1.37 per share, or 16.75%, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022.

For more information on the Embark investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EMBK

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AXVL)

On February 1, 2022, before the market opened, Anavex announced that a phase 3 trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) for Rett syndrome met primary and secondary endpoints. Following the announcement, several people on social media indicated that the primary and secondary endpoints were recently changed. STAT News writer, Adam Feuerstein, tweeted, “Anavex changed the primary and secondary endpoints of this Rett study on Jan. 18, allowing it to claim success when the drug most likely failed.”

On this news, Anavex’s stock fell $2.04, or 15.6%, to close at $11.04 per share on February 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Anavex investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AVXL

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX)

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox’s online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is “also the leading platform for pedophiles.” The report detailed various arrests and indictments of sexual offenses against underage victims as young as five years old, while “[t]he company has engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform.” Furthermore, Roblox’s head of safety and moderation has been accused of “peculiar” social media activity, including numerous “likes” of sexualized cosplayers and the following of a “furry porn” account, and Roblox’s former social media manager allegedly ran a pornographic blog while employed by the Company.

On this news, Roblox’s stock declined as much as 8.5% during intraday trading on February 3, 2022.

For more information on the Roblox investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RBLX

