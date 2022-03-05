Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ardelyx, BioMarin, Chegg, and ChemoCentryx on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX), BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), and ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Ardelyx, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Ardelyx on July 30, 2021.

According to the complaint, Ardelyx and the other named defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA during the Class Period, which led investors to suffer significant losses.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against BioMarin on October 22, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BMN 307 was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Chegg, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Chegg on December 22, 2021.

According to the complaint, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about Chegg's business, operations, and prospects, including that: (i) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating an unstable business proposition rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against ChemoCentryx on May 5, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx’s NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

