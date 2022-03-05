INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F: Comfortably Large-Sized Monitor for Nintendo Switch

SHENZHEN, China, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited produces multi-functional portable OLED monitors by being mindful of today's consumers seeking the best gaming technology. With its intent to fulfill gamers' needs, it released the INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F in the market last Monday, February 7, 2022. A large portable monitor is essential when playing videogames. Gamers surely want to feel comfortable with their pals in front of a comfortably huge Nintendo Switch screen in all their gaming sessions. This size is just right for gaming aficionados.

With the INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F, users can link this secondary monitor to enlarge the view in the display technology screen and conveniently play Nintendo Switch in TV mode while traveling. If they meet their other gaming enthusiast pals in their destination, they can relish their much-loved Nintendo Switch games together. The Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited's recently released display technology is, indeed, best for gamers. The INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F is a 15.6-inch, multi-use Organic Light Emitting Diode or OLED display technology. This self-lit in-plane switching or IPS OLED computer monitor makes gamers' playing experiences in the videogaming world more immersive and exciting, especially as this travel monitor has a one-millisecond response time.



This advantage guarantees low latency, steady data transmission, and stable connection. Besides being compatible with Nintendo Switch, the Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited's portable second monitor works well with XBox and PlayStation 3, 4, and 5. It features 1,920 X 1,080-pixel, full high-definition resolution, 400 nits of brightness, 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and 100,000:1 contrast ratio. These vivid picture quality specifications make digital entertainment and gaming experiences more enjoyable with the crisp, captivating, and flamboyant images users can view.

Furthermore, the INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F is the best buy for its ultra-slim and ultra-lightweight design. This 0.27-inch thin and 1.6-pound light second monitor for laptops is easy to transport and enjoy. Plus, the INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F is easy to pick up and travel everywhere with. This plug, play, and share display technology that does not require driver installation and already comes with all the essential cables in the package.

The INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F has wide connectivity features with mini HDMI, USB Type-C, and USB ports. Users can employ this OLED laptop screen that the Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited manufactured in many different activities. For leisure, the INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F is the ideal partner for gaming, streaming movies, photography, and traveling, among many others. Additionally, this multi-purpose portable OLED laptop monitor makes work tasks seamless, especially for workers who need a plug-and-play laptop second monitor for photo and video editing, graphic design, digital content creation, and many other important jobs.

The INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F facilitates workplace efficiency and works well with various electronic equipment like MacBook and other laptops, smart tablets, USB-C-enabled smartphones, personal computers, digital cameras, and minicomputers. Interested buyers who want more information regarding the INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F as a highly recommended computer monitor for avid gamers can refer to the following contact details:

Product Name: INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F

Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited

Manufacturer's Address: Floor 8 to 10, Building A2, Chuangzhiyun City, Liuxian Avenue, Xili, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China

Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/

Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

