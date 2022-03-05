(DM Alert) Should Management be Held Accountable for Desktop Metal Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty/or violations of federal and/or state law of Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DM ) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit commenced against Desktop Metal. The class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (ii) the deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products; and (iii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Desktop Metal's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Desktop Metal holding shares before March 15, 2021, you may have standing to hold Desktop Metal harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

To join this action, you can go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/DesktopMetalInc2

or [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

