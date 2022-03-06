Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of HMHC, TLMD, TMX, and UUU

NEW YORK, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HMHC to affiliates of Veritas Capital for $21.00 in cash per share of HMHC owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TLMD to Patient Square Capital for $3.00 in cash per share of TLMD.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TMX to Rentokil Initial plc.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of UUU and Infinite Reality, Inc.

