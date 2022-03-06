Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of MTOR, OBNK, SJI, and TEN

NEW YORK, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MTOR to Cummins Inc. for $36.50 in cash per share of MTOR owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBNK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OBNK and BT Holdings, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SJI to Infrastructure Investments Fund for $36.00 in cash per share of SJI owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TEN to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $20.00 in cash per share of TEN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: