REPEAT – MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Federation of Labour hosts Activist Assembly to organize for a province-wide Day of Action on May 1

TORONTO, March 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is building the fight for a workers-first agenda in Ontario.
On Sunday, March 6 at 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., hundreds of people from every region of Ontario will join the OFL’s virtual Activist Assembly. The half day-Assembly will cover what workers need for a just recovery, including:
- Good jobs and decent work
- A $20 minimum wage
- High quality, affordable housing
- Accessible, well-funded, and publicly delivered health care, long-term care, education, child care, and other public services
- Justice for racialized people and First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities
- Real supports for all Equity-seeking groups
- Climate justice and a livable planet
The Assembly will also include discussions about mobilizing thousands of people for a province-wide day of action for a workers-first agenda on May 1.
Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Link: Email mpalermo@ofl.ca to receive the Zoom link
For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456