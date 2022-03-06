NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director of the Company, has purchased 938 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Mr von Hodenberg holds 45,596 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.10 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights). The Company has also been advised that Yvonne von Hodenberg, a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, has purchased 938 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following this transaction, Mrs von Hodenberg holds 45,596 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.10 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights).
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Wilken von Hodenberg
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GG00B1ZBD492
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share
938
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal Amount
938
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share
GBP 15,216.71
e) Date of the transaction
28 February 2022
f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Yvonne von Hodenberg
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Yvonne von Hodenberg is a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director and PDMR of NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares
GG00B1ZBD492
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share
938
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal Amount
938
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share
GBP 15,216.71
e) Date of the transaction
28 February 2022
f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market