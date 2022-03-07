Tiny Rituals Publishes Extensive Crystal Guide

Encinitas, March 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encinitas, California -

Encinitas, CA based Tiny Rituals recently published a comprehensive guide on some of the most popular crystals in the world. The guide describes all of the crystals their community is likely to be familiar with (and more) and explains what they are used for and when. It is intended to help readers pick the right crystal for their specific needs.

Tiny Rituals also has many of the crystals in their guide in stock in the form of bracelets, necklaces and other pieces of jewelry. Healing crystals are incredibly popular at the moment, and many find them soothing. With the help of Tiny Rituals and their guide, readers can pick out the perfect crystal for every occasion.



“Since the beginning of time, people have been turning to crystals to get their healing fix,” the guide says. “These are the treasures of Mother Earth, glittering gems, stones and rock crystals born from elemental energy. In one shimmer, they can capture the sun, moon, salt seas, soil and mountains, and they can transmute all that healing power back to us. Healing crystals have a long history — they have adorned the breastplates of priests and warriors, been used in shamanic service, have been guiding lights for ancient tribes and have been stashed in the pockets of princesses, sailors and healers.”



Crystals are a powerful way to reconnect with nature, and as time goes by, they grow more and more potent as tools to converse with the natural world. They help channel intentions, elevate vibrations and bring out all the positive qualities the holder may have hidden inside. At Tiny Rituals, they believe that everything in life holds a vibration. With the help of the right crystal, people can match their inner vibrations to the outcomes they want and thus manifest them into their lives.



There are many different kinds of stones to choose from, which makes choosing the right one a somewhat difficult task. Tiny Rituals’ guide to the most popular crystals and gemstones advises readers to tap into their own intuition and follow their gut feelings. Bodies and minds are inherently connected, and the mind is often subconsciously aware of what the body wants. Thus, Tiny Rituals advises people to simply listen to whichever crystal they instinctively feel calls to them. Their guide then lists the most popular crystals and their properties and offers advice on when to use which ones — and who stands to benefit the most from each crystal.



Whenever Tiny Rituals makes a sale, they also contribute toward making a difference in the world. They donate 10% of all profits towards protecting children in need and an additional 10% toward other charitable and environmental initiatives. Every crystal bought is a child in need provided for. Their efforts have already made a difference. In 2007 the Tiny Rituals team visited India and witnessed the malnutrition faced by children living in impoverished communities. They created Tiny Rituals to try and tackle vitamin A deficiency disorder. All their gems are made with grade AA or better stones in order to ensure quality, clarity and purpose.



“By choosing spiritual jewelry we are committing to the search within our own souls; we are saying we want to think deeper, fly higher and stay wild and free and soaked in positive vibes,” says Tiny Rituals. “Choosing spiritual jewelry is a sign from your intuition that you are ever ready and present for all the healing the universe has to give. Kickstart your soul searching and get ready to manifest magic with our sublime collection of spiritual gemstone bracelets. Whether you are seeking spiritual jewels based on chakra colors, your star sign, or just following the essence of your heart, fashion isn’t a surface level thing — it’s about celebrating who we are deep down inside. Spirituality in name and nature invites you to open your heart; to understand better what type of person you are and to honor a desire to be close to nature; perfect harmony and the wider wonders of the world we occupy.”



For more information on how to get bracelets made of pure healing crystal and more, visit Tiny Rituals’ website. Their collection has something for everyone, and every customer can be sure to find the perfect piece.

