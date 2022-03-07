Digital Marketing Experts Explain Paid, Owned and Earned Media

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading digital marketing agency Melbourne-wide, Zib Digital, one of the most critical aspects of effective content marketing is managing paid, owned and earned media. Each type of media works together to drive traffic and conversions, with some requiring a higher investment and others having a more impactful return on investment (ROI).

Each type of media has its place in the lead-generation process and businesses will have the most success leveraging all three. So, what exactly is the difference between the three types? Zib Digital explains.

Paid media includes any type of advertising such as social media ads, paid search and retargeting. Paid media drives users to owned media, provides fast lead generation and enhances brand exposure. The ROI marketers can expect on paid media varies depending on the quality of the strategy and the industry - the more competitive, the higher the cost.

Owned media represents all content a brand or business controls, such as a website, social media posts and email marketing. A strong digital presence requires a dedication to providing content that resonates with the target audience. The key benefits of owned media include having total control of content and design and the ability to build trust and relationships with audiences.

Earned media is the digital form of word of mouth and can include mentions, shares, reposts, reviews, recommendations and more. A strong SEO strategy increases earned media as it improves organic search rankings.

To leverage any type of media, content is king, which requires the creation of relevant, valuable content and consistent publishing.

Specialists in SEO, Google Ads, social media, design, development and digital marketing can help achieve results for any business.

