Hexagon Purus once again selected by New Flyer as partner for hydrogen bus market in North America

Hexagon Purus has been selected as a partner for the second year in a row by North America’s largest mass mobility solutions provider, New Flyer of America Inc. and New Flyer Canada ULC (collectively “New Flyer”). Hexagon Purus will supply high-pressure hydrogen storage cylinders for New Flyer’s zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ hydrogen fuel cell electric transit buses in 2022. Total contract value is approximately USD 2 million (approximately NOK 18 million).

Driving energy transformation

New Flyer is playing an active leadership role in zero emission transportation in North America, putting sustainable buses and infrastructure in place in cities across the U.S. and Canada. In 2021 alone, Hexagon Purus delivered hydrogen cylinders/systems for nearly 30 New Flyer fuel cell buses.

The Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ is equipped with Hexagon Purus’ lightweight Type 4 hydrogen storage cylinders, enabling a driving range of up to 350 miles/560 km on a single refueling.

“With over 50 years of experience manufacturing zero-emission transit buses, our Xcelsior CHARGE H2 bus is a game changer for North American operators. Not only does it reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it also delivers extended range, fast fill times, and no reduction in performance from beginning to end of life,” says Ben Wood, Vice President Supply Management at New Flyer. “Hexagon Purus is helping us in our efforts to transition North American mobility toward a more sustainable future.”

“New Flyer and Hexagon Purus share a common vision and purpose - to drive the energy transition and accelerate the adoption of clean transportation. The zero-emission momentum created by New Flyer is undeniable,” says Jim Harris, Vice President LDC North America Operations, Hexagon Purus. “Hexagon Purus and New Flyer have been working together since 2015. We are proud to enable the company’s long-range hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses and we look forward to continuing to support the expansion of New Flyer’s carbon-free footprint in North America.”

Hexagon Purus’ hydrogen cylinders are part of a global product line of hydrogen cylinders for the medium and heavy-duty fuel cell vehicle market. Certified for use in North America and Europe, the cylinders store hydrogen at 350 bar and are specially designed for use by fuel cell buses. The cylinders are manufactured at Hexagon Purus’ North American production facility in Maryland.

Timing

Delivery of the high-pressure hydrogen tanks to New Flyer will commence in Q1 2022.



For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com .



About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

