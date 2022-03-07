Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 9 February 2022.

The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 10 February to 25 March 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 58,036,190 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 28 February until 4 March, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,613,582 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 294.3894 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 28 February 353,971 280.6355 99,336,828.57 01 March 340,000 292.2660 99,370,440.00 02 March 323,611 308.4458 99,816,453.78 03 March 293,000 297.4580 87,155,194.00 04 March 303,000 294.8599 89,342,549.70 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



4,456,564 272.6967 1,215,290,098.58 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first and second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



16,963,810 222.9006 3,781,242,696.86 Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme 23,033,956 237.5430 5,471,554,261.49

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 32,418,081 own shares, corresponding to 1.00% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)





Attachments