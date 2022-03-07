Natural Cosmetics Market Revenue USD 37050 mn 2022-2027 | Latest Growth, Trends, Revenue, Size, Share and Forecast Analysis

Pune, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Natural Cosmetics market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Natural Cosmetics. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Natural Cosmetics market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production. Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body.

The global Natural Cosmetics market was valued at USD 29560 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 37050 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

Competitive Landscape:



Report offers the Natural Cosmetics market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

Herrco UK

100% Pure

Alima Pure

RMS Beauty

Juice Beauty

W3LL PEOPLE

Real Purity

Kjaer Weis

ILIA Beauty

Hush + Dotti

Jane Iredale

Dr. Bronner's

Au Naturale

Vapour

Market Segmentation:

Natural Cosmetics market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Natural Cosmetics report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Natural Skincare

Foundations

Lipsticks

Mascara

Others

Segment by Application

Daliy Use

Performing Use

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

