Proactive news headlines including Tamboran Resources, Imugene Ltd, Emperor Energy and Pantoro Ltd

Sydney, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has been awarded a grant of up to $7.5 million through the Commonwealth Government's Beetaloo Cooperative Drilling Program with the funds to support drilling of the Maverick 1H (M1H) well within the 'Core' Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF)’s recent clinical activities – including brokering partnerships and securing patents – along with a well-funded cash position, have prompted Roth Capital Partners to place a 'buy' recommendation on the clinical-stage oncology company. Click here

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has engaged 3D-Geo to prepare an independent prospective resource statement for the Kipper and Golden Beach gas sands, which sit within Emperor’s wholly-owned permit in the Gippsland Basin offshore Victoria. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR)’s drilling is continuing to confirm the continuity of high-grade mineralisation outside of the current ore reserve at the Norseman Gold Project (PNR 50%) in WA, giving confidence that mine life extensions will be achieved. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has received a unanimous recommendation from an independent safety committee to proceed to cohort four of a Phase I intravenous (IV) clinical trial of RECCE® 327 - the only clinical-stage new class of antibiotic in the world being developed for sepsis. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has released the results of the Phase 1 clinical trial of its CORE NK platform – a clinically validated, off-the-shelf, robust, enhanced natural killer cell platform – conducted at Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. Click here

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) has bolstered copper resources at the high-grade Rockface deposit within its Jervois Copper Project in the Northern Territory with additional silver and gold ounces to boot. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) will accelerate a drill campaign at its Flames oil and gas well in Oklahoma after picking up the same drill rig used to complete its Rangers asset in just 31 days. Click here

Montem Resources Ltd (ASX:MR1)'s Tent Mountain Mine in Alberta, Canada, has been designated as an advanced coal project by the Government of Alberta’s Coal Policy Committee. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has kicked off exploration at its Matilda South and North-East prospects, with the start of a detailed high frequency audio magnetotellurics (AMT) geophysical survey. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) will undertake a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to eligible shareholders on the basis of one fully paid ordinary share for every five fully paid ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.045 to raise up to approximately $5.2 million (before costs). Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has intersected further high-grade gold during underground drilling at Kenny’s target area of Morning Star Underground Mine within the Woods Point Gold Project in Victoria, Australia. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has received firm commitments to raise $7.5 million with the money to be used to accelerate expansion of the Pittong kaolin plant in Victoria. Click here

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has secured seven granted exploration licences that make up the Koolyanobbing Gold-Lithium Project in WA’s Yilgarn region. Click here

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) is trading higher on receiving promising assay results from the first two holes of the latest five-hole diamond drilling program at Bundarra Copper Project in central Queensland, completed at the end of January. Click here

Sprintex Ltd (ASX:SIX)’s e-compressor division has been commissioned by technology partner Aeristech Ltd, a prominent developer of high-speed and high power-density electric motor technology, to design two innovative new electric compressors. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has confirmed the Bramaderos Project’s Alba target is a high-grade gold-copper porphyry discovery thanks to a follow-up drill program at the southern Ecuador asset. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has restarted field activities at the Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-PGE (platinum group element) Project in Western Australia. Click here

Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV) has completed a C$1 million follow-on investment in unlisted Weed Me Inc via an unsecured convertible note. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has identified graphite mineralisation below the proposed open pit indicated resource levels at Maniry Project in Madagascar providing the potential for a resource increase. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) is to be admitted to the S&P/ASX 200 Index effective prior to the open of trading on March 21 following the S&P Dow Jones Indices March quarterly review. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com