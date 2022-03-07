Fierce Medtech names MeMed as one of its ‘Fierce 15’ medical technology companies

Haifa, Israel; Boston, MA – March 7, 2022 – MeMed today announced that it has been named by Fierce Medtech as one of its ‘Fierce 15’ medical technology companies of 2021, designating it as one of the most promising private medtech companies in the industry.

MeMed is a leader in the emerging field of advanced host-response technologies with a portfolio of solutions designed to provide actionable insights for tough clinical dilemmas, aimed at improving patient outcomes. MeMed BV®, a test that enables physicians to distinguish between bacterial and viral infections in just 15 minutes, received FDA clearance recently and is being rolled out across the US.

Eran Eden, MeMed’s co-founder and CEO, said: “We are delighted to be among the prestigious Fierce Medtech 15 winners. The honor recognizes the scale of the clinical problem we are committed to tackling - antimicrobial resistance - and the unique technology we have built which decodes the body’s immune response to infection. We have built a solid base of clinical evidence which continues to grow and the resulting FDA clearance of the MeMed BV test is a testament to this.”

About Fierce Medtech

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 90,000 med tech industry professionals, Fierce Medtech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Medtech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system's complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. For additional information on MeMed, please visit http://www.me-med.com

