PayPoint plc : Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are

attachedii: PayPoint plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

This is a voluntary notification, confirming the person subject to the notification obligation is Sanford DeLand Asset Management Limited. Previously, TR1 notifications were made by Castlefield Partners.

This notification also brings Sanford DeLand’s interest up-to-date (note: no threshold cross because the position is held by a scheme required to report at 5%; 10% and 1% increments thereafter) X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name SANFORD DELAND ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

City and country of registered office (if applicable) LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 04 March 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of

issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.68% 5.68% 68,909,270