Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Record a Value of $28.15 Billion in 2028, Rising at a CAGR of 15.6% - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market is changing the face of the medicinal treatment and therapeutics. The major factors driving the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers is the increasing number of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, and arthritis. This is owing to the rising population of cities and unhealthy lifestyle. Major manufacturing companies are funding in Research and Development (R&D) institutes and organisations for developing testing facilities for Automated Immunoassay Analyzers. These are some of the driving factors which are expected to generate revenue for Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market in near future, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market by Analyzer (Biochemistry Analyzers, Immuno-based Analyzers, Hematology Analyzers), by Application (Drug Discovery, Genomics, Proteomics, Bioanalysis), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market size is expected to reach USD 28.15 Billion by the year 2028.



The Market size stood at a revenue of USD 10.13 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Rise in the Population Suffering from Chronic Diseases

The rising number of people encountering severe conditions has initiated a requirement for Automated Immunoassay Analyzers testing facilities. This technique is considered to have moderate risk of complications and hence when compared to others and proves to be a better solution. As a consequence of growing population in cities and modern lifestyle, outbreak of various diseases is observed. Majority of the population is suffering from diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, cancer, and others. Recent study shows that around 30 million Americans are facing heart diseases every year and 45% of them result in fatality. The demand for automated immunoassay analysers in laboratories and hospitals has been increasing a lot lately, as they ensure the accuracy of reports, simultaneously making the lab procedures more efficient. The high sensitivity of automated immunoassay analysers makes them an apt asset to the medical staff during these onerous times, as these instruments can aid in precisely detecting the infected population.

High Cost and Lower Testing Facilities is expected to hinder the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers testing is a growing area of interest for diagnosing number of neurological, cardiovascular, arthritis and other diseases. The biggest disadvantages of the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers are its high cost and presence in fewer healthcare facilities. The cost for Automated Immunoassay Analyzers is higher owing to its management of patient’s hospital setting, infrastructure, and risk analysis. These make it costly and hence to some extent might hinder the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, reduced manufacturing activities further affected the demand for Automated Immunoassay Analyzers across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market in North America

North America garnered high revenue share owing to high adoption of Automated Immunoassay Analyzers and increase in adoption toward advanced healthcare technology products. This is a major factor to drive the growth of the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market forecast in this region. Moreover, many patients in the region are inclining toward adopting Automated Immunoassay Analyzers testing results and helping them to diagnose faster.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established Automated Immunoassay Analyzers facilities. This region contributes to have major research institutes and Research and Development (R&D) facilities which are further fueling the growth of the market. A large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Recently in August 2020, the Journal of Medical Virology published a study where a hundred samples taken from subjects who tested negative for COVID‐19 had been analysed to evaluate the diagnostic specificity of Ab (antibody) detection. The results of the clinical study reveal that automated chemiluminescent immunoassay analyzer can prove highly useful for quantitative measurement of antibodies in COVID‐19 patients. Besides their demonstrated usefulness, automated immunoassay analysers are also less expensive and deliver faster results when compared with alternative methods.

List of Prominent Players in the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market:

Abbott Diagnostics (US)

Biokit (Spain)

Biomerieux (France)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.13 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 28.15 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 15.6% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Analyzer



• Biochemistry Analyzers



• Immuno-based Analyzers



• Hematology Analyzers



Application



• Drug Discovery



• Genomics



• Proteomics



• Bioanalysis



• Analytical Chemistry



• Clinical Diagnostics Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

