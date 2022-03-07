Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Markets, 2021-2031: Robust Demand for Bio-Based Ingredients Providing Opportunities For Potential Suppliers in Developing Countries

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Active Ingredients, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market was estimated at $4,679.33 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $8,122.74 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients

The ingredients obtained from plants and genetically modified microorganisms, such as yeast and bacteria, are bio-based. The bio-based ingredients consist of oleoresin, essential oils, and several other plant extracts using various techniques such as cold pressing or compression, steam distillation, and solvent extraction.

The consumer demand for natural and bio-based products derived from plant extracts has resulted in the rapid growth of the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market. The primary factor for the increasing adoption of bio-based ingredients for cosmetic products is the harmful effects of chemical products.

This has further led to consumers showcasing an inclination toward products that contain bio-based ingredients. As a result, cosmetics companies are consequently substituting synthetic chemicals with bio-based ingredients. Bio-based cosmetics products provide a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based products and help lessen the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Market Segmentation

Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market by Application

The skin and sun care segment is expected to lead the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market during the forecast period 2021-2031. The global adoption of bio-based ingredients for skin and sun care cosmetic products has been the maximum due to the growing demand for clean label beauty products and the increasing health-consciousness among consumers.

Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market by Active Ingredients

The vitamins and derivatives segment is expected to lead the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market during the forecast period 2021-2031. Changing lifestyles and widespread consciousness related to enhancing the overall personality among consumers are expected to drive the global vitamins and derivatives market.

Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market by Region

North America and Europe hold significant shares in the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market. North America is currently the largest revenue-generating region in the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market. The U.S. is the leading country in the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market in the North America region.

Europe is the second-largest market globally mainly due to the growing effects of pollution, such as the risk of skin cancer, premature skin aging, dryness, roughness, and discoloration, which push consumers toward protecting their skin using chemical-free products.

Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing region in the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market.

Recent Developments in Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market

In May 2021, BASF SE and Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to expand the market capacity of bio-based surfactants and active ingredients.

In October 2021, Ashland launched a new line of gentle deodorant with the brand name Sensidin, a pure skin multifunctional that provides powerful and fast efficacy against odor-causing bacteria at very low use concentrations while respecting the individual microbiome.

In October 2021, Evonik Industries AG acquired the Swiss plant extract producer Botanica for enhancing its entire product portfolio in the active cosmetic ingredients market.

In December 2021, Elementis Plc signed a new distribution agreement with DKSH Partner to provide personal care products in Belgium, including antiperspirant actives.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2 Supply Chain Network

1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

1.2 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Ill-Effects of Synthetic Chemicals

1.2.1.2 Government Regulations Restricting the Use of Harmful/Synthetic Ingredients in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

1.2.1.3 Influence of Advertising Strategies on Consumer Trust

1.2.2 Market Restraint

1.2.2.1 High Cost of Bio-Based Cosmetic Products

1.2.2.2 Concerns Toward the Efficacy of Bio-Based Products as Opposed to Synthetic-Based Cosmetics

1.2.3 Market Opportunity

1.2.3.1 Robust Demand for Bio-Based Ingredients Providing Opportunities For Potential Suppliers in Developing Countries

1.2.3.2 Increasing Traction of Male-Specific Products

1.2.4 Business Strategies

1.2.4.1 Product Developments

1.2.4.2 Market Developments

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

1.2.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market

2 Application

2.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Application and Specification)

2.1.1 Skin and Sun Care

2.1.2 Hair Care

2.1.3 Make-Up and Color Cosmetics

2.1.4 Fragrances

2.1.5 Others

2.1.5.1 Oral

2.1.5.2 Hygiene

2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Application), Value and Volume Data

3 Products

3.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Active Ingredients)

3.1.1 Vitamins and Derivatives

3.1.2 Ceramides

3.1.3 Peptides

3.1.4 Resveratrol

3.1.5 Potassium Sorbate

3.1.6 Bio-Succinic Acid

3.1.7 Hyaluronic Acid

3.1.8 Glycerin

3.1.9 Creatine

3.1.10 Alpha Hydroxy Acids

3.1.11 Others

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Active Ingredients), Value and Volume Data

3.3 Patent Analysis

3.3.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

3.3.2 Patent Analysis (by Organization)

3.4 Global Market Share Analysis of Prominent Companies Vs. Start-Up Companies, 2020

3.5 Raw Material Source Analysis

3.6 Import-Export Analysis

3.7 Government Regulations and Standards

3.7.1 Sustainability Integration

3.7.2 Ethical Sourcing

3.7.3 Ethical Certification

3.7.3.1 Natural and Bio-Based Standards

4 Region

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Market

4.1.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in North America

4.1.1.2 Business Drivers

4.1.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.2 Region

4.1.2.1 North America Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Region), Value and Volume Data

4.1.3 Application

4.1.3.1 North America Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Application), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4 Product

4.1.4.1 North America Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Active Ingredients), Value and Volume Data

4.1.5 North America (by Country)

4.2 Europe

4.3 U.K.

4.4 China

4.5 Asia-Pacific and Japan

4.6 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.1.2 Market Share Analysis

5.1.3 Product Matrix for Key 15 Companies

5.2 Company Profiles

BASF SE

Covestro AG

DSM

Clariant

DOW

Dynamic Blending Specialists

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Elementis Plc

Corbion N.V.

Alternative Plants Ltd.

Ashland

Solvay

Momentive

The Lubrizol Corporation

