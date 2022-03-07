Global Automotive Camera Market 2022: Rising Development of Autonomous Systems, Increasing Adoption of Cameras by OEMs for Emerging Applications

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Camera Market by Application (ADAS, Park Assist), View Type (Mono, Surround & Rear View), Technology (Thermal, Infrared & Digital), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2&3, L4, L5), Vehicle Type & Class, Electric Vehicle & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive camera market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, from USD 6.8 billion in 2021 to USD 11.3 billion by 2026.

The technological developments in the automotive industry are witnessing a shift from vehicle performance and efficiency to safety and convenience. The growing consumer awareness and increasing government mandates related to active safety are propelling the demand for driver assisting applications such as lane departure warning (LDW), lane keep assist (LKA), rear park assist, and blind-spot detection (BSD). Thus, the increasing adoption of camera based application in vehicles is likely to boost the demand for automotive camera.



ADAS is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, by value, of the automotive camera market from 2021 to 2026. The increasing number of road accidents and safety awareness worldwide are the major driving factors for the growth of the ADAS market. The electronic applications in vehicles have increased significantly over the past few years, owing to the increased focus on safety, comfort, and convenience. Along with vehicle safety, improved lifestyle, changing buyer preferences, increased average miles driven per year, and less compatible infrastructure with increasing vehicle fleet have increased the need for camera for ADAS. Major automakers earlier planned to launch autonomous vehicles post 2022. However, the lack of testing and lower vehicle demand made this challenging for OEMs. Thus, the demand for cameras will be significantly lesser than expected. OEMs have postponed the plan to deploy autonomous vehicles.



Major reliance on heavy commercial vehicle has encouraged lawmakers to establish safer and less fatigue-inducing driving conditions by standardizing more camera based ADAS features. For instance, the European Union has mandated vulnerable road user detection and warnings, especially for trucks and buses. Accidents involving HCVs can be fatal and cause loss of lives as well as be an economic loss if they happen on a significant scale. These vehicles play a key role in supporting economic activity. Intelligent speed assistance will become standard in all vehicles, including trucks, in Europe from 2022. Such mandates will help the growth of the heavy commercial vehicle segment of the automotive camera market in the region, making it the highest growing market from 2021-2026.



The Asia Pacific automotive camera market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising population and government policies promoting industrial growth have made the Asia Pacific region a perfect destination for automobile manufacturers to set up their facilities. These factors have helped make Asia Pacific the largest automotive market with increasing sales and production. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the high vehicle production and increased use of advanced electronics in Japan, South Korea, and China. China accounts for the largest share of the automotive camera market in the Asia Pacific region, followed by Japan and South Korea. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the high vehicle production and increased use of advanced electronics in Japan, South Korea, and China.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Initiatives for Vehicle Safety Features in Economically Advanced Countries

Increase in Demand for Safety and Driving Comfort Features

Penetration of Camera-Based Convenience Features in Luxury Vehicles

Restraints

High Cost of Implementation of Multi-Camera Systems

Inability to Communicate Captured Data

Opportunities

Higher Development of Autonomous Systems

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EV)

More Adoption of Cameras by OEMs for Emerging Applications

Challenges

Constraints in Real-Time Image Processing in Surround-View Systems

Paucity of Supporting Technologies in Developing Countries

Case Studies

Driver Monitoring System by DENSO

Evasive Maneuver Assist (EMA) System Using Mikrotron High-Speed Cameras

