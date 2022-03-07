Global Food & Beverage Pre-Processing Equipment Market Growth Forecasts: Solid Segment Forecast to Grow at the Highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2026

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Processing, Pre-Processing), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Beverages), Mode of Operation, End-Product Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The food & beverage processing equipment market was estimated at USD 58.3 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 76.0 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Advancements in the food processing industry, innovation in processing technology, and continuous growth in the demand for processed food are some factors that are expected to support the growth of the food & beverage processing equipment market. With the growing preference for healthy and functional foods, manufacturers are expected to adopt new equipment to fulfill the demand for healthy functional foods & beverages. The expansion of food manufacturing capacities and growth of the food processing industry in emerging economies will also support the growth of the food & beverage processing equipment market.



The processing segment dominated the market for food & beverage processing equipment and was valued at USD 37.41 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The rapidly growing bakery products, dairy products, and beverages industries are also expected to accelerate the demand for equipment for faster and more efficient processing to meet consumer demand.



The solid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing trend of consumption of ultra-processed foods such as cakes, biscuits, bread, pizza, fried snacks, and confectionery items contributes to the increased demand for the solid form of food products. The solid form allows easy handling and packaging of end products. The consumption of processed food in the solid form is driven by the fast food and convenience food trends across the globe, with the changing lifestyles in developing and developed countries.



The automatic segment of the global food & beverage processing equipment market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026. Fully automated processing equipment contribute to accurate processing, quick and reliable production processes, optimum utilization of time, reduced labor costs, and controlled operations. International manufacturers offer complete turnkey solutions that are able to conduct pre-processing and actual processing operations and packaging of food products

Leading players profiled in this report:

Marel

GEA Group

Buhler

JBT

The Middleby Corporation

Heat and Control, Inc.

Alfa Laval

TNA Australia Pty Ltd.

Bucher Industries

Equipamientos Carnicos, S.L

Clextral

SPX FLOW

Bigtem Makine

FENCO Food Machinery

Krones Group

Finis Food Processing Equipment B.V.

Bettcher Industries, Inc.

Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd.

Heat and Control, Inc.

BAADER

Dover Corporation

Premium Insights

Growing Consumption of Processed and Convenience Food to Drive the Demand

Food & Beverage Pre-Processing Equipment Market, by Type - Mixing & Blending Equipment Projected to be the Largest Pre-Processing Type by 2026

Pre- & Post-COVID Scenarios in the Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific: Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Key Country & End-Product Form - China Accounted for the Largest Share of the Asia-Pacific Market in 2020

Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Key Country - US Dominated the Market in 2020

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Health and Uniqueness Drives Innovations in Complex Machinery

Growth in Demand for Convenience Food Products

Automation and Robotics in Food & Beverage Processing

Restraints

High Installation, Maintenance, and Operational Costs

Difficulty in Maintaining the Production of Stock-Keeping Units (SKUs) in Complex Processing Machinery

Opportunities

Increase in Demand for New Products and Boost in Sales for Processed Amid COVID-19

Government Initiatives and Investments to Expand the Processed Food Sector in Developing Regions

Challenges

Stringent Quality Compliances and Tedious Maintenance Requirements of Food Processing Equipment

Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

COVID-19 Driving the Demand for Processed Food & Beverage Products as Convenient and Hygienic

COVID-19 Impact on the Processed Food & Beverage Products Supply Chain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgrshr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment