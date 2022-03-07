Global Intelligent, Autonomous & Secure Car Research Bundle: A Collection of 4 Reports with Roadmaps to 2025

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent, Autonomous & Secure Car Report Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Intelligent, Secure & Autonomous car report portfolio delivers the strategy and roadmap of 30 carmakers to reach Full-automation with detailed deployment forecasts in Europe, USA, China and Japan, segmented into driving and parking features.

It also provides analysis and rankings of the capabilities of major Tier1 Suppliers of ADAS sensors and features with forward-looking ranking of ADAS leadership, such as technology and AD revenues.

Finally, the research maps the evolution of regulation for Connected and Automated Driving as well as cyber security to give guidance on how to avoid techno-commercial roadblocks.



Key Topics Covered:



1) 30 Carmakers' Roadmaps in Automated Driving Up to 2025: Leading Carmakers' Roadmap and Strategy to Commercialize Autonomous Driving

2) Automotive Cyber Security Market Forecast: the Secure Connected Car

3) Regulatory Guide to Autonomous Driving, Automotive Cyber Security & V2X

4) Rankings and Market Shares of Top Tier-1 Adas Suppliers by 2020



Companies Mentioned

Audi

BAIC

Bentley

BMW Group

5Mini

BYD

CHANGAN

Daimler: Mercedes-Benz

FCA: Focus on Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati

Ford

Geely

General Motors: Cadillac and Chevy-Cruise

Great Wall

Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC)

Honda

Hyundai, KIA and Genesis

Jaguar Land Rover

Porsche

PSA

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

Nissan & Infiniti

Renault

SAIC

Subaru

Tesla

Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota

Volvo

VW & VW Group

APTIV

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Hella

Hitachi

Magna

Mobileye

Valeo

Veoneer (Ex-Autoliv)

Zenuity

ZF

Argus Cyber Security Ltd

Arilou Technologies Ltd

BT Security

Cisco Systems Inc.

ESCRYPT-Embedded Security

Harman

Intel Corporation

Karamba Security

NXP Semiconductors

SBD & NCC Group

Secunet AG

Security Innovation

Symphoty Teleca & Guardtime

Trillium Incorporated

Utimaco IS GmbH

