ConMet eMobility Announces Commercial Partnerships Amid First Deliveries of eHub

ORLANDO, Fla., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConMet eMobility has announced commercial partnerships and supply agreements with some of the industry's top players, setting plans to increase sales of the PreSet Plus® eHub™.

The eHub system pairs an in-wheel electric motor with a ConMet PreSet Plus hub assembly, engineered to capture kinetic energy and convert it to electricity. The electricity is stored in a high-capacity, lightweight battery that sits beneath a trailer, providing the vehicle with auxiliary power. When shared with transport refrigeration units (TRUs), this regenerative energy is capable of providing zero-emission refrigeration to a fully loaded trailer, eliminating the need for a separate diesel engine and reducing overall fuel consumption.

In January 2022, ConMet eMobility announced a commercial partnership with Carrier Transicold, which is further expanding its electrification capabilities in North America by leveraging the eHub system. When paired with a Carrier Vector™ unit, the technology can deliver a zero-emission* transport refrigeration solution.

The need for zero-emission refrigeration technologies is becoming increasingly urgent as states ramp up efforts to reduce TRU-related emissions. CARB, in California, recently announced plans to make zero-emission TRUs mandatory and other states are expected to follow. As fleets work toward electrification, the alliance between ConMet eMobility and Carrier Transicold is well-positioned to support these new standards.

The system has already hit the road in California. On March 1, the companies announced an agreement with Sysco Corp., the global leader in foodservice distribution, to supply Sysco with a zero-emission refrigeration system as part of a commercial evaluation program. The delivery of this advanced system took place earlier this year at Sysco's Riverside, CA, operating site, a location at the forefront of Sysco's fleet electrification efforts.

"We are proud to see our technology already making a positive change," said Marc Trahand, vice president and general manager of ConMet eMobility. "Results from our first commercial evaluation program prove how powerful the eHub system is, generating enough electricity to power the TRU over an entire food service delivery route. We're looking forward to even more positive advancements as we move into our next production run of the eHub, which is scaled for volume, ease of use, and manufacturing efficiency."

ConMet eMobility is also working with Great Dane, a leader in the goods mobility space smartly connecting equipment, data, and services in a connected ecosystem. Great Dane is the first to specify a pre-configured trailer option for the eHub system.

Learn more about these revolutionary technologies at conmet.com/emobility and carrier.com or at this year's TMC 2022 Annual Meeting by visiting ConMet booth #613 and Carrier booth #2521. Attendees can also see the eHub first-hand on a trailer at the Great Dane booth, #761.

*Excludes potential refrigerant impacts

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet eMobility was established in 2020 to address the needs and challenges of clean energy technology. The growing team has years of experience in electrical engineering, system controls, battery science, and more. Together with the unmatched wheel end expertise and support of ConMet, ConMet eMobility is enabling the development of zero-emission commercial vehicles, capturing, and regenerating the kinetic energy that would otherwise go wasted. For more information, visit www.conmet.com/emobility

