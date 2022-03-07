MDXclusive Launches as Definitive Resource for High-Quality Healthcare Grade CBD Products

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDXclusive, a California-based online retailer of high-quality alternative wellness products derived from non-psychoactive hemp, has launched its first line of lab-tested topical and sublingual CBD products in a direct-to-consumer model. MDXclusive products are available for discreet delivery exclusively at www.mdxclusive.com.

Founded by healthcare professionals, MDXclusive's suite of products is tailored for use in reducing symptoms of inflammation, chronic pain, anxiety, and other conditions when recommended as an option by healthcare providers or for those seeking a holistic approach to health and wellness. Key attributes of MDXclusive products are measured dosage and certified lab testing by batch for both product quality and veracity of content.

"As a healthcare professional, I know the challenges that both patients and their treatment teams face adopting the benefits of CBD for use in the care of health conditions," said Denise Chesne, MSN, RN, founder of MDXclusive. "However, the benefits of these products are clearly changing lives, and the science continues to support the research documenting these outcomes. MDXclusive was developed to provide lab tested and quality assured products in measured dosages that will appeal to the sensibilities of healthcare professionals and patient consumers."

MDXclusive is founded by Mrs. Chesne, an experienced critical care nurse and advocate for the health benefits of CBD, with Mieko Hester-Perez, an independent and globally recognized autism and alternative medicine expert, who will provide product development and quality control guidance for the brand. According to Ms. Perez, "MDXclusive prioritizes a patient centered outcome approach with our products so consumers can make informed, optimal decisions with their healthcare providers."

MDXclusive also operates under the guidance of a Board of Advisors comprising a roster of lauded physicians seeking to ensure that safe access to CBD products from a vetted source focused on lab testing for quality and purity is assured. These independent, advising physicians include the following leaders in healthcare:

Dr. Paryus Patel - Corporate Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare/Pulmonology, Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine

Dr. Shikrant Tamhane - Family Medicine Specialist

Dr. John Griffith - President and CEO Kedren Community Health Center

Dr. Robert B. Chesne - Cardiology

Dr. Emmanuel Mba - Clinical Professor, University of Southern California Obstetrics and Gynecology

Dr. Lee Weiss - Emergency Medicine

Dr. Olumuyiwa Oredugba - Nephrology, Internal Medicine

"One of the key drawbacks to CBD as a viable option for the healthcare community is the stigma associated with its holistic wellness ambiguities," continued Mrs. Chesne. "MDXclusive is making strides to change this reality, sourcing our products from reputable manufacturers, ensuring that every product is lab tested for both purity and content, and providing relief in discreet, single dose packaging that facilitates ease of use. Our goal is to provide confidence and certainty in the use of CBD by patients and for recommendations by healthcare leaders who see the science and want to provide relief, comfort, and benefit to those who are best served by its properties."

About MDXclusive:

MDXclusive is a direct-to-consumer provider of high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD products for use with a variety of chronic pain and health conditions and anxiety, and often as a substitute for narcotics. For more information contact Denise@mdxclusive.com or to order products, please visit www.MDXclusive.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.

