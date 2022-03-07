Group Annual Report 2021

English Danish

Today, Copenhagen Airports A/S issues the Group Annual Report for the financial year 2021, including Remuneration Report. The reporting suite is now available and attached to this announcement.



CPH continues to be significantly impacted by the ongoing pandemic and related lower passenger levels. In 2021 9.2 million passengers passed through the terminals, compared to 30.3 million in 2019.

The Group Annual Report shows a pre-tax loss of DKK 666.5 million for 2021.

