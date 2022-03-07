Global Genomics Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2022-2027: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 48.44% - Prominent Vendors Include Fabric Genomics, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence in genomics market to grow at a CAGR of 48.44% during the forecast period.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Report



Artificial intelligence in drug discovery can make its development speedier and less hazardous which in turn is making it easy for clinicians to understand complicated diseases at the genetic level. The emergence of new and favorable applications for disease diagnosis and monitoring is expected to further drive the AI in genomics market growth. Several genomic-focused companies have shown favorable returns.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2017, liquid biopsy company GRAIL raised an unprecedented USD 914 million in its Series B round led by Smart Money VC ARCH Venture Partners and including Johnson & Johnson to continue product development and validation for its early-stage cancer detection blood test

Another company that is making a lot of noise in the data-driven medicine space is Sophia Genetics from Switzerland. It already works with a half-dozen UK hospitals to pool data and bring AI-driven insights to cancer diagnostics, claiming to already diagnose hundreds of patients a day

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of artificial intelligence in genomics market:

Rising Investment by Government & Private Players in Genomics

Emergence of Local and Regional Start-ups

Rising Adoption of Machine Learning in Personalized/Precision Medicine

Rising Focus on Reducing the Turnaround Time in Drugs Discovery & Diagnostics

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN GENOMICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The on-premises segment accounted for a share of more than 60% of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in the genomics market in 2021. This is primarily attributed to the broad range of advantages associated with the use of on-premises software, such as high security of data, low risk of data breaches, and full command over software upgrades & data storage

The closer combination of AI and gene sequencing will help in the development of the genome sequencing market. Companies such as Deep Genomics, use machine learning to support researchers interpret genetic variation

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

North America: North America accounted for more than half of the share in the global artificial intelligence in the genomics market in 2021. The AI in genomics market is likely to increase in North America owing to the growing adoption of AI in genome sequencing and rising awareness among the regional pharma and biotech companies. AI deep learning algorithms have also saved many lives in North America by reducing the diagnosis-treatment-recovery cycle for patients

Europe: The increased awareness among European patients drives the application of personal genome sequencing testing, especially for reproductive health. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is widely helping in diagnostics and contributing to accessible, affordable, and good quality healthcare, which is consequently improving accuracy

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in Artificial Intelligence in Genomics market are Fabric Genomics, International Business Machines and Microsoft

Vendors are increasingly focusing on launching innovative devices to penetrate and tap the huge growth potential prevailing in the market

Key Vendors

Fabric Genomics

International Business Machines

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Other Prominent Vendors

AI Therapeutics

Ares Genetics

BenevolentAI

Deep Genomics

Diploid

DNAnexus

Emedgene

Empiric Logic

Engine Biosciences

FDNA

Freenome Holdings

Genuity Science

Lifebit

MolecularMatch

Predictive Oncology

SOPHiA GENETICS

Verge Genomics

WhiteLab Genomics

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 AI in Healthcare

7.2 AI in Genomics



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Investments by Government & Private Players

8.2 Emergence of Local and Regional Start-Ups

8.3 Collaborations of Pharmaceutical and Software Companies

8.4 Rising Adoption of MI In Personalized/Precision Medicine



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Focus on Reducing Turnaround Time in Drug Discovery & Diagnostics

9.2 Growing Adoption of Ai-Based Solutions

9.3 Increased Biomedical and Genomic Datasets



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce & Infrastructure

10.2 Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Genomics Software

10.3 Poor Security & Storage of Large Volumes of Genome Sequencing Data



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Geographic Insights

11.2.2 Delivery Mode Insights

11.2.3 Functionality Insights

11.2.4 Application Insights

11.2.5 End-User Insights

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Delivery Mode

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 On-Premises

12.4 Cloud-Based



13 Functionality

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Genome Sequencing

13.4 Gene Editing



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Translational Precision Medicine

14.4 Clinical & Genomic Diagnosis



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Pharma & Biotech Companies

15.4 Public & Consumer Genomic Centers



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0uxle

Attachment