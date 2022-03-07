Global Beds & Bedding Market is Forecast to Reach $125.9 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 8.6%

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beds & Beddings Market (2021-2026) by Type, Distribution Channel, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Beds & Bedding Market was estimated to be USD 83.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 125.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Beds & Beddings Market is segmented further based on Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified as Pillows, Blankets, Mattress, Bed linen, and Others.
- By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as Store-Based and Online Stores.
- By End User, the market is classified as Residential and Commercial.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Trend of Home Care
- Demand for Eco-Friendly Bedding
Restraints
- High Price of Premium Products
Opportunities
- Growing Innovation In Bedding
- Rising and Falling Frequency of Product Replacement
Challenges
- Elevated Cost of Logistics to Hamper the Market Growth
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Influencers
- Market Analysis
- Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Type
- Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Distribution Channel
- Global Beds & Bedding Market, By End User
- Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Geography
- Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
- AB American Boy
- Acton & Acton
- Ball & Branch
- Campbell Mattress
- Casper Sleep
- Chortex
- Crane and Canopy
- Downtown Company
- Hollander Sleep Products
- JS Fiber
- Kingsdown
- Kurlon Enterprise
- Leggett & Platt
- Mill Distributors
- Monarch Cypress
- Paramount Bed
- Portico
- Robert Allen Contract
- Saatva
- Sealy
- Serta Simmons Bedding
- Sleep Number
- Spring Air
- Standard Textile
- Westpoint Home
