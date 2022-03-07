Global Market for Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging 2022: Company Profiles of 69 Companies Including Brodrene Hartmann, EnviroPAK, Huhtamaki, Nippon Molding, Pulp-Tec and Tekni-Plex

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing global demand for sustainable packaging solutions based on renewable, recyclable/ biodegradable materials has greatly renewed industry activity and interest in moulded fibre/pulp packaging.
Moulded fibre/pulp products are attractive due to their green/sustainable advantages, as the raw materials used are plant-based and/or recycled fibres. Technological developments in moulded fibre/pulp materials are also resulting in higher quality packaging products and the replacement of conventional plastic products for various packaging purposes. This is largely driven by government regulations as well as customer demands for plastic alternatives.
Renewable and biodegradable lignocellulosic fibres (including recycled paper, newsprint, cardboard and other natural planted fibres) are the main raw materials for moulded pulp products produced by processes, such as pulp preparation, forming, pressing and drying in the mould compression moulding to form different sorts of three-dimensional fibre products.
Moulded fibre products are commercially used in different packaging markets, such as food (egg and fruit trays), industrial packing (electronics and vehicle parts), disposable items (bedpans and urine bottles) and horticultural trays/pots.
The report includes:
- Current and future market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges
- The global market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging (volume and value) including historical data and forecasts to 2032.
- Market segmentation by region.
- Segmentation and in depth analysis of markets and applications.
- Markets covered include:
- Food and drink
- Industrial or engineered packaging
- Single Use Medical
- Horticultural Trays & Pots
- 69 company profiles. Companies profiled include Brodrene Hartmann, EnviroPAK Corporation, Genera Energy, Huhtamaki, Nippon Molding Co., Ltd., PulPac, Pulp-Tec, and Tekni-Plex
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Plastics packaging issues
- Market drivers and trends
- Industry developments 2020-2022
- Global demand for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2015-2032 (tons)
- Global revenues for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (billion USD)
- Market segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (tons)
- Market segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (revenues, billions USD)
- Regional segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (tons)
- Regional segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (revenues, billions USD)
- Market and technology challenges
TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
- Cellulose fibre sources
- Manufacturing processes
- Properties of moulded products
- Environmental sustainability
MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS
- Large volume/ low value moulded pulp products
- Small volume/high value pulp products
- Food and drink
- Clam-shell and takeaway food containers
- Cups, Bowls, plates, food and serving trays
- Egg, trays and cartons
- Fresh produce punnets & trays
- Wine bottle packaging
- Paper bottles
- Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including cosmetics
- Industrial or engineered packaging
- Electronics packaging
- Vehicle packaging
- Industrial products packaging
- Single Use Medical
- Horticultural
COMPANY PROFILES (69 company profiles)
