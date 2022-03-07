New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blockchain in Telecom: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243741/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021-2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of blockchain solution providers.



This report covers the market for blockchain in telecom across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



This report estimates the global market for blockchain in telecom in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.



The scope of the study includes blockchain development platforms and services associated with the platform. However, cryptocurrency wallets and mobile applications developed in the blockchain platform, predeveloped blockchain applications and physical services have been excluded from the study.



Report Includes:

- 115 tables

- An overview of the global market for blockchain in telecom sector

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for blockchain in telecom sector by organization size, providers, component, type, application, and region

- Coverage of evolution, origin, and development of blockchain; information about history of blockchain in telecom sector; discussion on how blockchain used in the telecom industry and description of blockchain-related use cases in telecom and their success stories

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players including Accenture, Amazon.com, BigchainDB Gmbh, BlockCypher, ClearX Blockchain Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.,



Summary:

In this report, the analyst examines the way in which the blockchain in telecom market is changing and how it has evolved.This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations.



At the industry level, the analyst identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2020 and forecasts demand from 2021 through 2026.



Enhanced digitization across industries, which began with electronic cash, will likely reshape and reconstruct almost every sector, from supply chain to finance, healthcare, logistics and telecommunications.The telecommunications sector has evolved over the last two decades.



Providers and subscribers are still facing multiple issues (roaming fees, fraud risk, privacy concerns, etc.). During inter-carrier transactions, carriers use both automated and manual systems, making doing business together complicated, delayed and expensive. In the telecom industry, blockchain is emerging as a revolutionary technology to address all issues, thereby opening a digitized era of efficiency, transparency and security. The technology presents the potential to automate everything from financial settlements and fraud prevention to KYC procedures onboarding new customers. As a result, this technology will continue to grow in popularity in the telecom sector, providing complete transparency, immutability, privacy and security.



The global market for blockchain in telecom was estimated to be $REDACTED in 2020.It is projected that the blockchain in telecom market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and is forecast to reach about $REDACTED by 2026.



Growing concern from telecom operators wishing to minimize fraud, roaming settlements and the need to improve customer experience is driving growth in the market.A lack of telecom standards and security concerns hamper the adoption of blockchain in telecom companies.



With the growing adoption of 5G technology, blockchain technology is poised for overall growth in the telecom industry.



In this report, the global market for blockchain in telecom has been segmented based on organization size, component, provider, type, application and geography.By organization size, the blockchain in telecom market has been categorized into SMEs and large enterprises.



Large enterprises currently dominate the market, which was valued at $REDACTED in 2020. It is estimated that the blockchain in telecom market for large enterprises will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and reach $REDACTED by 2026.



By component, the blockchain in telecom market has been segmented into platform and services.By provider, the blockchain in telecom market has been segmented into application providers, middleware providers and infrastructure providers.



By type, the blockchain in telecom market has been segmented into public, private and hybrid. By application, the blockchain in telecom market has been segmented into operations support system and business support system (OSS/BSS) processes, payment/smart contracts, roaming settlements, identity management, connectivity provisioning and others.



By geography, the blockchain in telecom market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World).Currently, the North American region is the most dominant market segment in the global blockchain in telecom market.



In 2020, the total revenue from the North American blockchain in telecom market reached $REDACTED, which is around REDACTED of the global market.

