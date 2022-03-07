New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biosurfactants: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243739/?utm_source=GNW

- Phospholipids and fatty acids

- Polymeric biosurfactants



Particulate biosurfactants.These biosurfactants are classified in terms of their ionic properties and their uses.



Glycolipids biosurfactants are further broken down into two major types: sophorolipids and rhamnolipid.



The biosurfactants market is additionally segmented based on application into the following categories: detergents, personal care, food processing, agricultural chemicals, petroleum industry and others. The report covers the global market for biosurfactants as well as regional growth.



Regional and country level markets will be segmented and analyzed by type and application.The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of revenue, with 2020 serving as the base year; and market forecasts will be given for the period from 2021 to 2026.



Report Includes:

- 81 data tables and 35 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for bio-surfactants

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the market potential for bio-surfactants market, based on type, application, and region, and coverage of history and latest technological developments of the industry

- Coverage of definition, working and properties of biosurfactants, along with industry concept and discussion on importance of the biosurfactants industry

- Information on manufacturing of biosurfactant substrates from agro-industrial waste and by-products, industrial waste, lignocellulosic waste and from oily and glycerol-based waste

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including BASF, Croda International, Evonik, Stepan, AGAE Technologies, and Biotensidon GmbH



Summary:

Biosurfactants have a wide variety of applications in the oil and gas industry.For example, Rhamnolipids are employed in the cleanup of marine oil spills, the cleaning of storage tanks, hydrocarbon recovery, and the easy and smooth transportation of oil over long distances, among other applications.



The addition of biosurfactants reduces the interfacial tension between oil and water, thereby promoting emulsification, decreasing the solubility of oil in water, increasing crude oil uptake into rocks, and decreasing crude oil viscosity.



Increased usage of surfactants in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) should benefit the market as a result of their superior emulsifying capabilities, resulting in increased crude oil production. The growing usage of biosurfactants for cleaning oil tanks and recovering hydrocarbons, together with the advantages biosurfactants offer over chemical dispersants, is projected to boost the market for Rhamnolipid-based biosurfactants in the near future.



Biosurfactants have a variety of qualities that make them useful in the food industry; their antiadhesive activity has recently gotten a lot of attention as a novel tool for inhibiting and disrupting biofilm formation on food contact surfaces.Their mix of properties, such as emulsifying, antiadhesive and antibacterial activity, suggests that biosurfactants could be useful as versatile chemicals or additives.



The lack of information on toxicity, combined with expensive production costs, appears to be the primary reason for the limited application of biosurfactants in the food industry.



The use of agro-industrial wastes, on the other hand, might lower biosurfactant production costs as well as waste treatment expenses, giving food and food-related sectors a new option for not just valorizing their wastes, but also becoming microbial surfactant producers. Biosurfactants derived from Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS) microorganisms such as lactobacilli and yeasts have a lot of potential for food and medicinal uses, but further study is needed. The potential for new types of surface-active compounds from microorganisms to aid in the detection of various molecules in terms of structure and properties is exciting, but the toxicological aspects of new and existing biosurfactants should be

investigated first to ensure that these compounds are safe for food use.



Using inoculants of biosurfactant-producing bacteria in phytoremediation of hydrocarbon-polluted soil appears to be a potential approach.The use of biosurfactants in phytoremediation on a broad scale necessitates research into their toxicity to plants.



Although biosurfactants are assumed to be environmentally harmless, several investigations have shown that they can be toxic to the environment in some situations. However, careful and controlled use of these intriguing surface-active molecules will undoubtedly aid in the enhanced cleanup of hazardous environmental pollutants and provide us with a healthy environment.

