Global Market for Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles

The market for polymers in electric vehicles is broken down by product segment.



Revenue and Volumes forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are given for each product and application segment, with estimated values derived from the total revenues of manufacturers and through a study of the global market.



This report also includes a discussion of the main players across each regional market for polymers in electric vehicles. Further, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.



This report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape that includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the market.



Summary:

The electric vehicles market has been experiencing significant growth, largely driven by the need to cater to future energy requirements.The need for sustainable transportation has been resulting in the high adoption of electric vehicles across the globe.



The electric vehicle market forms an integral part of the automotive industry, thereby serving as a potential factor in achieving the reduced emission of pollutants and other greenhouse gasses. In addition, favorable governmental initiatives in countries across the globe are also increasing the production of electric vehicles, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for polymer applications in electric vehicles.



Automakers prefer polymers over metals to develop lightweight and energy-efficient electric, autonomous and hybrid vehicles.Automotive lightweighting is a popular design strategy that is being widely adopted among manufacturers.



It has been gaining more importance for reasons beyond fuel efficiency and emissions reductions.Today, engineers prefer lightweight materials as they enhance the design, manufacturability and performance of molded and machined components.



This preference has been fueling the polymer market.



Today’s vehicles contain electrical and electronic components that perform important functions, but sensors are especially critical.For instance, the anti-lock brake sensors monitor wheel speed; oxygen sensors determine how much fuel is required to run the engine effectively; and other sensors monitor coolant levels.



The use of advanced polymers supports these sensors, while withstanding the high temperatures and harsh environmental conditions associated with such systems.



As automotive electronic components are becoming smaller in size and more compact, advanced polymers are replacing the traditional engineering ones such as standard polyamides.For instance, Solvay offers a polyphthalamide (PPA) that provides a balance of properties as compared to the conventionally used polyphenylene sulfide (PPS).



Specifically, polyamide 66 (PA 66) PPA has the ability to maintain its properties even in humid environments, thereby providing superior thermal stability. It also has a greater resistance to a wide range of chemicals, such as brake fluid.



Manufacturers who develop a system-level approach in electric vehicles are coming up with new possibilities. For instance, the exclusive combination of advanced polymer attributes is enhancing the magnet wire insulation and slot liners in electric (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric (HEVs).



Advanced polymers offer advantages with respect to EV manufacture, design and performance of fuel handling machineries. Their lighter weight helps maintain high fuel efficiency, and plastics have the ability to provide high impact strength, withstand ruptures and keep fuel delivery systems from leaking.



But as engine temperatures and pressures continue to speed up, designers are focusing on nextgeneration metal replacements to handle demanding conditions while performing consistently in every weather condition.



With an aim to replace metal parts, automotive designers have gradually shifted to advanced polymers for electric insulation. The main objective of using polymers for insulation is to avoid compromising the dimensional and mechanical attributes of the batteries used in electric vehicles.

